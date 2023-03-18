Losing your phone is one of the worst feelings. While most people do not opt for an insurance plan, it is always advisable to sign up for one. There are many options when it comes to protecting your device from damage or loss. Apple also gives you the option of using the free Find My App service. This service will allow you to track your phone in most situations, even when it’s turned off. Having said that, you can opt for a phone insurance plan or an AppleCare Plus Plan to cover loss or thefts. So, what’s the difference and which one can save you money? We take a look at both plans to determine the best one for you.

AppleCare Plus vs Phone Insurance

Monthly/2-year cost Screen repair cost Accidental damage repair deductible Replacement deductible for theft and loss AppleCare Plus $8/$149 $29 $99 $149 AppleCare Plus with Theft and Loss $11.49/$219 $29 $99 $149 Verizon Mobile Protect (Single Line) $17/$408 $29 ($0 after April 27) $229 ($99 after April 27) $229 AT&T Protect Advantage (Single Line) $17/$408 $29 $0 when repairing battery, $275 when replacing device $275 T-Mobile Protection 360 $18/$432 $29 $99 $249

You should also avoid the mistake of signing up for AppleCare Plus and phone insurance. We hope this article helped clear any doubts you may have.

