AppleCare Plus or Phone Insurance? Which Is Better?

AppleCare Plus or Phone Insurance? Which Is Better?
Priyanka Monteiro
Mar 18, 2023
Updated • Mar 16, 2023
Apple
|
0

Losing your phone is one of the worst feelings. While most people do not opt for an insurance plan, it is always advisable to sign up for one. There are many options when it comes to protecting your device from damage or loss. Apple also gives you the option of using the free Find My App service. This service will allow you to track your phone in most situations, even when it’s turned off. Having said that, you can opt for a phone insurance plan or an AppleCare Plus Plan to cover loss or thefts. So, what’s the difference and which one can save you money? We take a look at both plans to determine the best one for you.

AppleCare Plus vs Phone Insurance

Monthly/2-year cost Screen repair cost Accidental damage repair deductible Replacement deductible for theft and loss
AppleCare Plus $8/$149 $29 $99 $149
AppleCare Plus with Theft and Loss $11.49/$219 $29 $99 $149
Verizon Mobile Protect (Single Line) $17/$408 $29 ($0 after April 27) $229 ($99 after April 27) $229
AT&T Protect Advantage (Single Line) $17/$408 $29 $0 when repairing battery, $275 when replacing device $275
T-Mobile Protection 360 $18/$432 $29 $99 $249

You should also avoid the mistake of signing up for AppleCare Plus and phone insurance. We hope this article helped clear any doubts you may have.

Advertisement

Related content

How to Schedule a Text Message on Your iPhone Using the Shortcuts App

How to Schedule a Text Message on Your iPhone Using the Shortcuts App
How To Fix iPhone Alerts Not Working?

How To Fix iPhone Alerts Not Working?

How to Use Apple's Find My Service to Locate Your Lost iPhone
Apple TV app for macOS is getting a sidebar

Apple TV app for macOS could get a sidebar
The Best Apple CarPlay Apps for Your iPhone

The Best Apple CarPlay Apps for Your iPhone
Apple wants to catch Microsoft and OpenAI and lead the artificial intelligence industry, but something is holding back the engineers.

Apple's chatbot ambitions halted by major obstacle

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved