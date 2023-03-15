Learn effortlessly: Duolingo Max and GPT-4 features

Duolingo becomes one of the first companies to integrate OpenAI's new multi-modal LLM GPT-4. The company has launched a new subscription tier named "Duolingo Max" and offers the improved features the new language model has brought.

It was introduced in a blog post on the same day as GPT-4. The app has different subscription methods, and the new AI integration will be included in a new tier named "Duolingo Max." The new tier is placed above the Duolingo Super subscription, including all the features it offers, with two new benefits thanks to GPT-4, Explain My Answer and Roleplay.

GPT-4 features of Duolingo Max: Explain My Answer and Roleplay

The basic features include unlimited hearts, no ads, and personalized reviews through the Practice Hub. However, the two new AI-powered features make the difference.

Explain My Answer helps users to learn more about their responses in a lesson. It can be used both for correct and incorrect answers. "By tapping a button after certain exercise types, learners can enter a chat with Duo to get a simple explanation on why their answer was right or wrong, and ask for examples or further clarification," says the official announcement.

Roleplay is the second feature that is offered with the new subscription tier. It allows users to practice real-world conversation skills with world characters in the app. Some people say speaking and communicating is the best way to learn a language, and Duolingo Max implemented a chatbot for you to conduct real-world conversations. The AI behind this feature is powered by the powerful GPT-4. Even though it is not a real human, it gives precise and accurate answers and lets you have a human-like conversation.

"After the interaction, learners get AI-powered feedback from Duo on the accuracy and complexity of their responses, as well as tips for future conversations."

GPT-4 is the latest product of OpenAI and is much better than its predecessor, GPT-3.5. Duolingo is one of the few companies that partnered with the tech firm to integrate the new language model. Both features sound very helpful and will eventually make it easier to learn a language.

Currently, the only courses that can utilize these new features are Spanish and French for English speakers on iOS. It is expected to roll out featuring other languages soon.

