Apple now lets users buy an iPhone via video call

Interested in buying an iPhone, but unsure which one is right for you? Apple has announced a shop with a specialist option to guide you with your purchase via a video call.

Apple introduces Shop with a Specialist over Video

Shopping for a new phone isn't easy, you may have lots of questions about the design, the size, the camera quality, battery life, the price, etc. This is why a lot of people resort to comparison shopping, often walking into stores to check out demo units in hand, before settling for a new phone.

Apple wants to give users a more convenient way to do this, right from the comfort of your home, through a video call. All you need to do is log on to your Apple ID at https://www.apple.com/shop/buy-iphone, and select the Ask a Specialist option. The website will start a session with an Apple employee who will be on camera. It's a one-way video call, so you won't be visible to them, to protect your privacy.

The Apple specialist will share their screen with you, in order to assist you, by explaining the various features of the different iPhone models, compare the sizes, colors, etc. They are also trained to help customers who want to switch to iOS (from Android), get the best deals via your mobile carrier, Apple Trade In program, and financing options. Per the announcement, the new Shop with a Specialist experience is available for users in the U.S. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT every day.

While this video call shopping experience might have been more useful during the pandemic, I think this is actually a good idea by Apple. The Shop with a Specialist option might be particularly useful for people who don't have an Apple Store nearby, or are living far away from retail stores. This could help them check all the iPhone models, and drive to pick up the product, or order it online and get it delivered to their doorstep. Hopefully, Apple will expand the experience to other Countries.

Apple should offer a video, or a 360° view of its models to help users decide which device they want to get, just to make things a little easier. When I wanted to buy a MacBook last year, one thing that I was quite confused about was the different colorways it was available in. I wanted to see how the Silver model looked like in real life, but retail stores near me didn't have all the colors on display. Fortunately, I found a pretty good YouTube video that compared the color options in different lighting conditions. That helped me make my choice, and I went with the Space Grey model.

Apple is promoting its new Yellow colored iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a video ad on YouTube, that has been captioned Hello Yellow. It features a song from 1979, called Le Banana Split, by Belgian pop singer Lio. That's rather funny considering how everyone has been calling it the Banana iPhone.

In case you missed it, Apple is now selling refurbished iPhone 13 models in the U.S.

