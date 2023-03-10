Attention tech lovers: Honor's new phones are finally out

After showcasing its new smartphones at Mobile World Congress 2023 Barcelona, Honor took the first step and launched the new series in China.
Mar 10, 2023
Honor has rolled out its Magic 5 Series devices in China shortly after showcasing them at Mobile World Congress 2023 Barcelona.

GizmoChina's latest report reveals that Honor has taken the first step to meet the users with its newest Magic 5 Series smartphones. As expected, the new series launched in China and will hit the global market soon.

Honor Magic 5 and Magic Pro has the same options of 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB memory configurations. Obviously, their prices will differ as the Pro model has cooler features than the standard version. While the standard version's prices are set at CNY 3999 (~$574), CNY 4499 (~$645), and CNY 4999 (~$717), Honor Magic 5 Pro models are priced at CNY 5199 (~$746), CNY 5699 (~$818), and CNY 6199 (~$889), respectively. There is around a ?$150 difference between standard and Pro.

Honor introduced the Magic5 Pro, Magic VS, and its new battery technology that could potentially shape the future.
Credit: ghacks.net

However, these are the Chinese prices, and they will increase drastically when they hit the shelves in Europe. Standard Magic 5 starts from €899, and the Pro version's base price is €1,199 in Europe.

The new series also includes an "ultimate edition" priced at CNY 6699 (~$961) and is only available with 16GB+512GB configuration. You could also buy the limited edition of it, which comes with a Montblanc set and a price tag of CNY 7499 (~$1076).

Magic 5 Pro stands out the most

We had a chance to take a look at the Honor Magic 5 Series at the Mobile World Congress 2023 Barcelona. The company's CEO said Honor has moved from tech-centric to human-centric for this year's devices. The Magic 5 Series smartphones will determine Honor's success this year, and it again has serious competitors like Samsung and Xiaomi.

The Honor 5 Magic Pro has an "ambitious" camera with a 50MP wide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens on the back, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens on the front. It also has an AI motion-sensing capture feature that lets you take solid photos even if there is a high-motion movement in the frame, like dancing or jumping. Honor Magic 5 Pro includes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is water and dust-resistant, classic IP68.

