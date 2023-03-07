Youtube finally got it: No more getting angry watching videos

YouTube decided to shift its concentration to better performing ad formats and get rid of one of the existing formats.
Youtube has announced on its Help Forum that the overlay ads are going away in April to help improve the viewer experience and shift engagement to higher performing ad formats.

Regardless of whether it is a text or image ad, an overlay ad appears as a popup that is displayed at the bottom of the video window. The user can see the ad while continuing to watch the video, and they can close it at any time by clicking the "X" in the upper right corner.

Overlay ads are probably YouTube users' least favorite form of advertising because even when you watch a video in full-screen mode, it covers a part of the screen at the bottom, which can sometimes be frustrating. As YouTube has now confirmed, it's time to say goodbye to overlay ads. YouTube community manager Jensen announced the company's change in a post on the YouTube Help forum.

"Starting on April 6th, 2023, the “Overlay ads” ad format will no longer appear on YouTube to help improve the viewer experience and shift engagement to higher performing ad formats on desktop and mobile devices. Overlay ads are a legacy ad format that only served on desktop and are disruptive for viewers. We expect to see limited impact for most Creators as engagement shifts to other ad formats," the announcement said.

Despite eliminating an income source, YouTube does not think it will affect creators too much. Other ad formats are doing better, and the focus will shift to them, so their number will eventually increase, and the markup will decrease. Besides, these ads appear only on desktop and do not cover all devices. However, YouTube hasn't shared any information on how the shift will be conducted to other formats.

YouTube has several ad formats, including skippable and non-skippable video ads, display ads, bumper ads, and sponsored cards. The focus will shift to them, but it's unclear if YouTube has any major plans to introduce something different. As you may recall, a new product tagging feature was introduced in Brazil, India, the United Kingdom, and the United States, allowing creators to tag products featured in videos. The company might concentrate on this new feature.

