Elon Musk is blocking Hubble’s views with the new Starlink satellites

Elon Musk is blocking Hubble’s views with the new Starlink satellites
Shaun
Mar 7, 2023
Misc
|
0

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) is becoming increasingly unhappy with the number of satellites launched into space over the last few years. In particular, Elon Musk’s SpaceX projects are starting to block the celestial view of the legendary Hubble telescope. Recent imagery is marred by streaks or blotches caused by the satellites passing by.

According to the IAU, 6% of Hubble’s observations are ruined by these satellites, especially those owned by Musk’s Starlink. In 2021, there were 1,900 satellites by this agency alone. Now, there are easily 3,600 up there. With plenty of competition joining the fray, the IAU expects there to be close to 100,000 satellites orbiting Earth shortly.

Saturn has rings made of icy rocks and dust. Earth will soon have rings made of satellites. For the moment, the top Starlink competitors are Amazon and OneWeb, but the IAU knows there are plenty more who will want to join the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

As such, it has launched a complaint to the United Nations, indicating the problems all these satellites are causing. The astronomer José María Diego who recently discovered Earendal made a serious joke about the situation. He said that they may have to send the Hubble telescope to the dark side of the Moon if they want to continue with clear celestial photography.

The reports indicate that damage to the imagery is mostly caused at dawn or dusk when sunlight glints off the satellites. Since Starlink has approval for launching all these satellites, it will be interesting to see if the UN takes any action.

Source of information: El Pais

Advertisement

Related content

Los Santos in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Gets a Massive Visual Upgrade

Los Santos in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Gets a Massive Visual Upgrade
After teasing its plans around the Fediverse, Medium has finally launched its Mastodon server. Here is how to create your account!

Medium finally announces new premium perk
The H3 Launch Vehicle: A Cost-Effective and Versatile Solution for Satellite Launches

The H3 Launch Vehicle: A Cost-Effective and Versatile Solution for Satellite Launches
YouTube decided to shift its concentration to better performing ad formats and get rid of one of the existing formats.

Youtube finally got it: No more getting angry watching videos

Could this new AI-tool help us find life in space?

Japan’s rocket launch failure leads to destroying H3

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved