Bloomberg's Mark Gurman Shares Details on Next-Gen iMac and More
Russell Kidson
Mar 6, 2023
Apple
Although several new Mac launches are anticipated this year, including the 15-inch MacBook Air and Apple Silicon Mac Pro, there has been a conspicuous absence of rumors regarding a refreshed iMac. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has provided information on the upcoming iMac's chip, size, color options, and potential launch date in his recent Power On newsletter. Mark noted that the most frequently asked question he receives each week is regarding the release date of the new iMac.

A new iMac is indeed in development

According to Gurman, there is positive news as the next-generation iMacs, known by the codenames J433 and J434, are currently in an advanced stage of engineering validation testing (EVT), and Apple is conducting production tests on the desktop.

Size and colors of the new iMac

Last year, many publications reported that Apple was exclusively developing a 24-inch version of the new iMac, and Mark's report confirms that it will be the only size available for the next iMac. With regard to colors, the next-generation iMac is being tested in the same colors as those available with the M1 iMac, which include silver, blue, pink, and orange. While there is no specific mention of yellow, green, or purple in the report, it is possible that these colors will also be available.

New iMac chip

Mark highlights that the new iMacs are expected to be more robust, featuring an updated Apple Silicon M-Series chip. However, he refrains from specifically identifying the chip. In a prior report, he stated that Apple was developing the next-generation iMac with an M3 chip, which was confirmed by an independent source here at 9to5Mac. Later in the report, he reiterates the expectation that the new iMac will be one of the first machines to feature the M3 chip. As with the M2's unveiling at last year's WWDC, we may get a glimpse of the M3 chip in June before the new iMac is launched at a later date.

When will the new iMac launch?

Mark notes that while the new iMacs are in an advanced stage of development, mass production is not anticipated for at least three months. Therefore, the earliest possible launch date would be in the second half of 2023. While this news may be disappointing for those eagerly awaiting an updated iMac, it is reassuring to know that the launch is on the horizon, and hopefully, it will not be delayed until 2024.

MacBook Air might get an update too

In addition to sharing details on the next iMac, Mark also provided insight into the anticipated releases of the new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models, as well as when the M3 chip might be incorporated into the iPad Pro. He suggests that Apple may initiate the launch of the M3 chip with the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models at WWDC. He also predicts that an OLED iPad with the M3 chip may be launched next year. 

  1. Rhugs said on March 6, 2023 at 5:05 pm
    You can’t just copy stuff from other, better, sources without attribution “an independent source here at 9to5Mac”.

