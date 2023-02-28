Firefox 110.0.1 fixes security issues and a crash: here are the details

Martin Brinkmann
Feb 28, 2023
Firefox
1

Mozilla plans to release Firefox 110.0.1 Stable later today. The new stable version of the Firefox web browser fixes security issues in the browser as well as crashes and other non-security issues.

firefox 110.0.1

Firefox users may select Menu > Help > About Firefox to display the version that is installed on their device. The browser checks for updates when the about page is opened, and it will download any update that it finds to the local system to install note.

Please note that the update may not be available yet, if you are reading this on February 28,2023.

Firefox 110.0.1

firefox clear recent history

The new Firefox release is a security update first and foremost. Mozilla does not reveal information about security updates before the actual release. We will update the article once the information is published by Mozilla.

Firefox 110.0.1 fixes five non-security issues, including one crash. Three of the fixed issues affect specific operating systems.

Here is the overview:

  • Firefox's function to clear recent cookies caused all cookies to be cleared. The option is found under Menu > History > Clear Recent History. There, Firefox users may select to clear data from the last hour, two or four hours, or day. Data includes cookies, but may also include the browsing and download history, active logins, and other data.
  • Fixed a CSP serialization bug that caused issues with Denmark's MitID Digital ID.
  • On Windows, activation of the manage bookmarks link did not always result in the opening of the bookmarks manager; the button did not respond to clicks if the bookmarks toolbar was empty.
  • On Linux, Mozilla fixed a WebGL crash when the system was run inside a VMWare virtual machine.
  • On Mac OS,  Mozilla addressed a bug that caused context menus to sometimes display in the background instead of the foreground. Other Firefox user interface elements were sometimes displayed in the foreground instead.

The official release notes will be published here.

Outlook

The next major Firefox Stable release is scheduled for March 14, 2023.

Now You: have you updated Firefox already?

