Linux 6.2 offers benefits for Mac users

The time has come as the newest Linux 6.2 is out, offering multiple benefits for its users. Especially, Mac users will be very happy after hearing the news as it now offers M1 chip support. However, it is still not fully functional, finished, or ready for primetime use, but progress has been made!

Linux Kernel 6.2 was announced by Linus Torvalds, the Finnish-American software engineer and the creator of the Linux operating system. In the announcement, he said: "But in the meantime, please do give 6.2 a testing. Maybe it's not a sexy LTS release like 6.1 ended up being, but all those regular pedestrian kernels want some test love too."

The community has been waiting for an update regarding the matter, and many users have awaited Linux support on ARM processors. There were various attempts and build to enable Linux on M1 chips, mostly ending with disappointing results. It looks like the wait is over, partially. Linux 6.2 offers multiple benefits, including the M1 chip support, but as mentioned, there is still a long road ahead for it to function perfectly and effectively.

It wasn't a mystery that Torvalds wanted Linux to operate fully and functionally on M1 chips. "The main problem with the M1 for me is the GPU and other devices around it because that's likely what would hold me off using it because it wouldn't have any Linux support unless Apple opens up," he said in an interview with ZDNet.

Asahi Linux and Alyssa Rosenzweig helped the crew with the process, and it is now ready for mainline users. However, it might not work fully and functionally because it is still at an experimental level. Linux Kernel 6.2 includes many more features apart from the M1 chip news.

It is expected that Linux 6.2 will be the default kernel of Ubuntu 23.04 and will be included in Fedora 38 before the April release of Linux 6.3, ZDNet says. The stabilization of this version for M2 chips is also not clear. More tests, time, and builds will be required to inspect furtherly. People are working on developing and offering more benefits to users, and it is possible saying that the light at the end of the tunnel is visible!

