Microsoft explains why it released Office sniffing update KB5021751

Martin Brinkmann
Feb 6, 2023
Microsoft Office
|
1

Microsoft released the Windows update KB5021751 in mid-January via Windows Updates to collect data on unsupported Office installations on Windows systems.

Windows Update checks for Office

Windows systems with the "receive updates for other Microsoft products" setting enabled receive the update via the operating system's built in updating system. The initial version of the support page revealed little details on the update, other than that it would help "Microsoft identify the number of users who are running out-of-support (or soon to be out-of-support) versions of Office, including Office 2013, Office 2010, and Office 2007".

Missing KB5021751 information added

An update of the support page provides some of the missing details. According to the updated section, KB5021751 is gathering data from "registry entries and APIs" and won't leave traces behind after it has retrieved the information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft claims furthermore that it would not collect data on licenses, users or third-party products using the update. As Microsoft states in the updated details for KB5021751, the company values, protects and defends its customers' privacy.

Microsoft emphasizes in the update description that old Office versions pose a potential security risk, and that old Office installations may "face performance and reliability issues over time". The company fails to provide specifics regarding the issues that users of Office 2007, 2010 or 2013 may encounter.

It is also unclear what Microsoft means when it states that it collects the data to "determine how best to support and service these systems". Office 2007 and 2010 are no longer supported by Microsoft, and Office 2013 reaches end of support in April 2023.

Microsoft could use the data to develop and publish critical security updates for out-of-support versions of Office, if the population is large enough to warrant that. Microsoft makes no such promise, on the other hand, and there are certainly other, less user-friendly possibilities regarding the data.

Microsoft could, for example, advertise Microsoft 365 to these users, or an upgrade to Office 2021 to stay supported.

Another thing that is unclear is whether Microsoft would limit the offers to still supported versions of Windows. Quite a few Office 2013 and earlier installations are run on Windows 8.1 or older versions of Windows. Upgrade offers to Microsoft 365 or Office 2021 would not help these customers, as their operating systems are no longer supported by Microsoft.

It is also unclear if Microsoft would limit security updates for out-of-support versions of Office to Windows 10 and newer systems.

Now You: what is your take on the development?

Summary
Microsoft explains why it released Office sniffing update KB5021751
Article Name
Microsoft explains why it released Office sniffing update KB5021751
Description
Microsoft updated the description of KB5021751 to explain what the Office Telemetry update collects and what it does not collect.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Excel Add-ins

Microsoft puts a stop to Excel add-ins from the Internet
microsoft office 2021 advertisement

Microsoft Office in 2023: what you need to know
Microsoft 365 apps are getting a new joint feed

Microsoft 365 apps are getting a new joint feed
How to Work with Page Numbers in Microsoft Word

How to Work with Page Numbers in Microsoft Word?
Microsoft 365

What Is Microsoft 365?
How to Contact Microsoft Office 365 Support

How to Contact Microsoft Office 365 Support?

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Tachy said on February 6, 2023 at 4:35 pm
    Reply

    Like every other bit of data collected it will be used for targetied advertising :(

    I know it, you know it, we all know it. This won’t stop until unsolicted advertising is made illegal.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved