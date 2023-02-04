Microsoft 365 ad blocks Windows 10 desktop access for some users

Several Windows 10 users reported that a banner for Microsoft 365 has prevented them from reaching the Windows 10 desktop on boot.

According to the reports, Microsoft displayed a fullscreen Microsoft 365 advertisement on the screen before the start of the operating system. The screen, similar to the dreaded Windows Experience screens, is displayed fullscreen.

Tip: Windows 10 users who do not want to see any out-of-box experience screens on Windows startup may disable "get tips and suggestions when using Windows" under System > Notifications to skip all of them. Another option that Windows users have to avoid these offers is to use a local account instead of a Microsoft account when using the operating system.

ADVERTISEMENT

It stated "Access granted: We're giving you a free trial of Microsoft 365 Family. Below the title were listed some of the benefits of the subscription. Other users saw a different title, stating that they could save 50% on the first year of a Microsoft 365 Family subscription.

Two button were displayed on the page: Next and No, Thanks. Activation of Next should have opened the account setup page to accept the offer, while no, thanks, should skip the offer and load the desktop of the operating system

It appears, however that Microsoft has erroneously switched the links of the buttons. In other words: users who did not want to accept the offer were taken to the sign-up page when they selected the "no, thanks" option. Users who wanted to accept the offer, on the other hand, were taken to the desktop.

First reported by Bleeping Computer, the issue seems to have affected more than just a few users. One user uploaded a video of the issue to Reddit, stating "Windows tried to pull a fast one on me by switching buttons". At least one user reported that they signed-up for Microsoft 365 to get to the desktop. The user cancelled the subscription immediately after reaching the desktop though.

ADVERTISEMENT

Windows 10 users who, in their desperation, signed-up for a Microsoft 365 account should sign-in to their Microsoft Account to cancel the subscription before Microsoft is charging the credit card.

The experienced issue is certainly a bug. One has to wonder though how something as obvious as this can slip through the cracks at Microsoft.

Now You: do you use Microsoft 365?

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Microsoft 365 ad blocks Windows 10 desktop access for some users Description Several Windows 10 users reported that a banner for Microsoft 365 has prevented them from reaching the Windows 10 desktop on boot. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement