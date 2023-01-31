Why Amazon doesn’t want its employees talking to ChatGPT

Patrick Devaney
Jan 31, 2023
Amazon
|
0

In a recent development, Amazon has warned its employees not to talk to OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot. The reasons behind the warning are quite surprising and have more to do with the lawsuits being levelled against the likes of Stability AI and DeviantArt by artists than it does with any sort of overbearing corporate policy. Let’s take a look:

Amazon

Much like almost everybody else who has an internet connection, Amazon employees have been using ChatGPT for a variety of reasons, both personal and professional. Some Amazon employees have been using the AI chatbot to ask questions about everyday tasks at the job and to help them do research that may help them do their jobs better. So far, this doesn’t sound like too much of a problem for an employer, but this is where things get interesting because of how these types of tools work.

Basically, Amazon is worried about its employees sharing sensitive corporate data with the chatbot when asking questions. This is because these types of models are constantly iterating on themselves based on the new training data that feeds them. Just in case you weren’t aware, the newest training data going into ChatGPT comes from the text prompts themselves that users are putting in when talking with the bot.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the warning from Amazon originates from one of its corporate employees who actually saw ChatGPT mimicking some of Amazon’s internal data. That isn’t to say the tool recreated the data, but it was able to mimic it in a way that appeared convincing enough for the attorney to sound the alarm about possible data breaches occurring as text prompts.

So, there you have it. Amazon has warned users against using ChatGPT for help with research to help them carry out the day-to-day tasks associated with their jobs. It isn’t because of some overly controlling urge from the company or its billionaire tech boss but is legitimately based on fears of internal and sensitive data falling into third-party hands.

Summary
Why Amazon doesn’t want its employees talking to ChatGPT
Article Name
Why Amazon doesn’t want its employees talking to ChatGPT
Description
Amazon has sent out a warning to its employees telling them to stop talking to ChatGPT. Here is why.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Amazon Discontinues AmazonSmile, its Charitable Donation Program

Amazon Discontinues AmazonSmile, its Charitable Donation Program
Amazon launches another controversial ad feature

Amazon launches another controversial ad feature
amazon drive shutdown

Amazon is shutting down Amazon Drive at the end of 2023
amazon prime video windows 10

The future of streaming video is scary: Virtual Product Placement Ads incoming
amazon prime video error 7031

Here is an easy fix for Amazon Prime Video Error 7031
amazon drive shutdown

Amazon is retiring Amazon Drive in 2023

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved