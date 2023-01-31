Ubuntu Pro is now available: here is what you need to know

Ubuntu Pro, a subscription-based version of Ubuntu that offers ten years of security updates and optional support, is now available publicly.

Originally launched in October 2022, Ubuntu Pro entered general availability on January 26, 2023. Ubuntu Pro is available for the Long Term Support releases Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS at the time of writing.

Ubuntu Pro is free for personal use on up to 5 machines. The limit is raised to 50 for official Ubuntu community members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main advantages over regular Ubuntu LTS versions is that Ubuntu Pro is supported with security updates for 10 years. The security support period includes the 5 years of support for Ubuntu Main, and an additional 5 years of extended support.

It is a subscription model that includes security updates and technical support, based on the plan, for Ubuntu Main and an an additional 23000 packages. Extra packages include Python, WordPress, Node.js, Docker, Apache Tomcat, Rust, or phpMyAdmin.

Ubuntu Pro advantages

Ubuntu Pro offers several advantages over Ubuntu LTS releases:

10 years of security support for Ubuntu Main and 23000 additional packages.

Optional phone / ticket support.

NIST-certified FIPS crypto-modules

USG hardening with CIS and DISA-STIG profiles

Common Criteria EAL2

Kernel Livepatch service.

Landscape

Kernel Livepatch Service may deploy critical and high security kernel vulnerability patches while the Ubuntu system is running. This reduces downtime and the "need for unplanned maintenance windows".

ADVERTISEMENT

Canonical releases a livepatch and a security notice whenever a critical or high Linux kernel vulnerability is discovered. Systems with the livepatch client will download and install the patch automatically once it is released. The patch replaces the vulnerable kernel code with the improved code and update the rest of the kernel to use the new code.

Landscape is a management and administration tool for Ubuntu that enables Enterprise customers to manage up to 40000 machines from a single interface. The Landscape service monitors systems using an agent that is installed on Ubuntu machines. System administrators receive reports and tools are provided to manage users, upgrade machines and permissions on all connected Ubuntu devices.

Getting started with Ubuntu Pro

ADVERTISEMENT

Ubuntu Pro is available on the official Ubuntu site. Home users may register for a free account, commercial customers may buy Ubuntu Pro based on their requirements.

Free personal tokens are listed on the account management page after sign-up. These need to be entered on individual machines to link them to the account and enable Ubuntu Pro on the device.

All it takes for that on desktop machines is to open Software & Updates, switch to the Ubuntu Pro tab in the window that opens, and activate the "Enable Ubuntu Pro" box on the page. The token, which is listed on the Ubuntu website in the user dashboard, needs to by typed or pasted into the "or add token manually" box. Select confirm to complete the linking.

A second option may be used. The page described above displays a code, which may be entered on https://ubuntu.com/pro/attach to attach the device to Ubuntu Pro.

Now You: what is your take on Ubuntu Pro?

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Ubuntu Pro is now available: here is what you need to know Description Ubuntu Pro, a subscription-based version of Ubuntu that offers ten years of security updates and optional support, is now available publicly. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement