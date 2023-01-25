How to restore Wikipedia's old design

Ashwin
Jan 25, 2023
Internet
|
4

Last week, Wikipedia rolled out a change an updated version of its desktop interface. It has a modern look, and is actually one of the biggest changes made to the website in over a decade.

New wikipedia design

The new design is called Vector 2022, the old one was Vector 2010 and is now called Legacy Vector. I use Wikipedia from time to time as a reference source for work, to learn about various things like history, sports, etc., just like many people do. If you like the new design, that's cool. But I'm sure there are users who dislike it. I'm not a fan of the redesign, I think it looks ridiculous on a large monitor with a lot of wasted space on the sides.

You can click the maximize button that appears in the bottom right corner of the pages to expand the view, but it still doesn't offer the same experience as before.  The official explanation given by MediaWiki (which Wikipedia uses) for the change is that shorter lines make for easy reading, as users don't have to move their eyes a lot.

ADVERTISEMENT

New wikipedia design expanded

If you don't mind the new Wikipedia design, but want a persistent sidebar (h/t reddit) to appear when you scroll up or down a page, you can add the following rule to uBlock Origin's filters.  wikipedia.org###vector-toc-pinned-container:style(position: static !important;)

Legacy Wikipedia Design

Thankfully, there are a few ways to restore the old Wikipedia design. One option is to sign up for a free account on Wikipedia, and enable the Legacy Vector theme from the Settings.

How to restore Wikipedia's old design

  1. Go to Wikipedia and log in to your account.
  2. Click on Preferences > Appearance, or just go to this URL.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special:Preferences#mw-prefsection-rendering
  3.  The Skin section has the Vector 2022 option set as the default experience, click on Vector 2010 to set it as the preferred design.
  4. Scroll down the web page, and click the save button to apply the changes.

How to restore Wikipedia's old design

Not everyone may want to sign up for an account just to change a single setting, right? In that case, you can add the following parameter at the end of Wikipedia URLs. ?useskin=vector

For example, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microsoft_Windows is the default link of the page. Add the suffix, and it becomes https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microsoft_Windows?useskin=vector

New Wikipedia Design 2

This allows you to use the site's old style, but the problem is you will have to add the parameter to every link that you open. And on pages that are divided by sections, and tables, you will need to add it after the URL, but before the # part. That's a tedious way to browse the site, but you cannot save your preferences, since the settings are not available for users without an account. So this is the only option that you have without relying on external sources.

Legacy Wikipedia Design 2

If you know your way around UserCSS, you can play with the styles here to tailor the appearance to your liking.

Tip: You can use email masking services like Firefox Relay, DuckDuckGo Email Protection, SimpleLogin or an email alias service of your choice to hide your real email ID, and use the one provided by the service to create a Wikipedia account for personal usage.

Browser extensions to restore the old Wikipedia interface

Wikipedia is suggesting users to use browser extensions to customize their user experience. A few add-ons have popped up which offer an easy way to restore Wikipedia's legacy look. These are of course made by third-parties, indie developers.

Old Wiki is the only one I found on the Chrome Web Store, it works fine on Wikipedia, and Wikimedia sites. All you have to do is install the plugin and let it do the job. Here is its GitHub page.

Firefox users have a few options to choose from. Wikipedia Vector Skin is one such add-on.  An alternative is to use the Classic mode for Wikipedia add-on, the advantage here is that unlike Wikipedia Vector Skin, the former supports a few more Wiki-websites.

All these extensions basically just add the ?useskin=vector parameter that I mentioned above to the URL, but since they do it automatically, they are quite convenient to have.

Summary
How to restore Wikipedia's old design
Article Name
How to restore Wikipedia's old design
Description
Not a fan of the new Wikipedia design? We show you how to restore the legacy interface.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

microsoft edge split mode

Microsoft is testing a Split Mode in Edge
microsoft edge 109 interface

Microsoft Edge support extended to October 2023 for Windows Server 2012
microsoft edge desktop shortcuts

How to block Microsoft Edge from creating desktop shortcuts
deepl write

DeepL Write AI writing tool launches
microsoft edge 109 interface

Edge 109 Printing Issue affects printers with special characters
brave browser 1.47

Brave Browser 1.47: Windows group policy templates, clean link improvements, more

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. MikeO said on January 25, 2023 at 12:27 pm
    Reply

    Thank you, Ashwin.

  2. Tom Hawack said on January 25, 2023 at 12:45 pm
    Reply

    Thanks, Ashwin.
    Personally concerning Wikimedia sites (of which of course Wikipedia) I have no account, block cookies and open all in the mobile format (by setting my user-agent to iOS/Firefox), so I encounter none of the new layout disagreements. Many scripts/css made available to block what seems to be an annoyance for many of us.

  3. Lambo said on January 25, 2023 at 2:20 pm
    Reply

    Or just use WikiLESS

    https://wikiless.org/
    https://github.com/Metastem/wikiless

  4. Tachy said on January 25, 2023 at 3:28 pm
    Reply

    I agree, it looks ridiculous.

    I’m also offended by that “official explation” as it is bullshit. It’s painfully obvious they have optimized the site for the vertical screens of cell phones :(

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved