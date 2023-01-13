Windows Insider Build suggests there is an update incoming for File Explorer

Microsoft has started pushing out new updates to the Windows Insider Preview Build again with new updates coming in with a lot of bug fixes on top of some feature updates that we will discuss here, looking particularly at what is going on with File Explorer.

The Windows Insider Preview Build 25272 has been available for several days now. With the preview build came a list of issues and bugs that it had addressed, including:

Broken UI elements in apps

An issue where some Arm64 devices experienced a black screen while resuming from sleep or hibernate

An issue causing various UI elements in apps to disappear and reappear sometimes in recent builds

An issue causing the search box on taskbar to not render correctly and display visual artifacts

An issue causing filtering by publisher name to not match correctly on the Processes page

An issue causing some services to not show in the Services page after filtering is applied

An issue which resulted in new processes appearing in a filtered list if launched while a filter is set

An issue where Task Manager did not display light and dark content correctly, rendering potentially unreadable text

An issue causing the Startup apps page in Task manager to not list any apps for some Insiders

A Task Manager crash that could happen when attempting to end certain processes

An issue that was causing Settings to crash after turning Narrator on or off in Lithuanian and Hungarian builds

An issue that was causing Live Captions to not work in the latest Insider Preview builds in the Dev Channel

An issue where the Surface Pen could no longer advance PowerPoint slides in recent builds

An issue which could cause Excel to stop responding on certain mouse drag events when using the Japanese or Chinese input method editor (IME)

An issue where if you used the touch gesture for opening the Start menu, it could get stuck halfway.

New File Explorer features

The main upgrade for File Explorer is the new “Gallery” feature, which should work something like Pictures. Neowin has discussed a leaked version of the feature, but say that it is still very buggy and so has a long way to go down the development path.

Another upgrade seems to be a new feature called “recommended content”, which will show up content the OS thinks could be useful for you at any given time.

Finally, it looks as though the File Explorer homepage will be getting a major overhaul with tabs showing information on Insights, Activities, Properties, Related Files, and more.

In other recent Windows News, Microsoft has just updated the Windows Subsystem for Android to Android 13.

