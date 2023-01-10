Adobe is training its AI on user data

Patrick Devaney
Jan 10, 2023
Updated • Jan 10, 2023
Misc
|
0

Data has been underpinning the modern internet age for decades now. User data has long been used by internet giants to fund their operations and profit through powering ever more focused and tailored advertising. Now, however, user data seems to be prized by tech corporations for another controversial issue, training AI. Adobe is the latest company to cause ire among its users as its content analysis policy has been met with backlash from social media users

Adobe is training its AI on user data

Adobe users have taken to social media to voice their concerns that the company is using the content they have saved on its servers to train its AI model, which the company calls Sensei. The model has been one of the Adobe suite’s key innovations of late, able to offer creative and impressive outputs. It now seems, however, rather predictably, that its skill and ability to impress Adobe users actually comes from the work of those very users, whose data has been training it.

The issue seems to have arisen when Adobe added a content analysis term to its data collection permissions, putting the impetus on users to opt-out of the plan. Hidden away in the terms and conditions, the company explains that it may analyze content using machine learning to develop and improve its products and services. This means that while Adobe claims that users maintain control over their privacy preferences and settings, in fact, it isn’t too easy for users to exert that control.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move has clearly annoyed some users too with many listing ways to lock down privacy settings across Adobe's suite of Creative Cloud and Document Cloud apps in a bid to help other users fall foul of having their content used in this way.

This all raises the point of who owns what when it comes to AI, which is an issue that has been causing quite a debate among artists and creatives. If an AI has been trained on your work, surely your work has contributed to the creative output it has produced. In this sense then, surely you should have an element of ownership over it, shouldn’t you? Or is it the giant tech corporation that used your data to train its model that should reap all the rewards?

It is an interesting debate for sure, but it is slightly disheartening that as we move forward into implementations of seemingly revolutionary technologies, we are still seeing the same patterns of user data not really belonging to anybody and being fair game for tech giants to take and use at their will.

Summary
Adobe is training its AI on user data
Article Name
Adobe is training its AI on user data
Description
Users of Adobe products have taken to social media to express their anger at the company using their content to train its AI.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

windows 11 android

How to play Android games on Windows 11
windows 11 pc games

How to Play Old PC Games on Windows 11?
5+ Best Windows 11 Wallpaper Apps to Customize Your PC

5+ Best Windows 11 Wallpaper Apps to Customize Your PC
Windows 11 Upgrade vs Clean Install Here’s the Differenc

Windows 11 Upgrade vs Clean Install: Here’s the Difference
ob 29 interface

Open Source recording and streaming app OBS Studio 29.0 released
Windows 11 Media Creation Tool

How To Use the Windows 11 Media Creation Tool?

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved