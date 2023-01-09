Open Source recording and streaming app OBS Studio 29.0 released

The OBS Project released OBS Studio 29.0 today for Windows and Mac OS devices. The Linux version of OBS Studio 29.0 is not yet available at the time of writing on the official project website, but downloads are available on GitHub.

OBS Studio, the OBS stands for Open Broadcaster Software, is an open source solution to record and stream content. It is a popular solution to record video and audio, and to live stream to various support services.

OBS Studio supports dozens of streaming sites, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and many others.

OBS Studio 29.0

OBS Studio 29.0 includes several important changes. Noteworthy is support for AV1 encoding on select AMD and Intel graphics processors, which complements AV1 encoding support for devices with NVIDIA GPUs.

Support is limited to certain graphics cards models, however. It is available on devices with AMD RX700 series GPUs and Intel Arc GPUs only on Windows. AMD launched first graphics cards of the Radeon RX 7000 series on December 13, 2022.

The Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX are both available. They are powered by AMD's RDNS 3 architecture, which is said to offer major improvements over previous generations.

AV1 is an open royalty-free video format that is developed by the Alliance for Open Media. Members include Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Intel, Mozilla, Netflix and Cisco.

OBS Studio users may change the video encoder in the application settings. There they need to open the Output section and switch from Simple mode to Advanced to display more configuration options. Encoder is one of the first settings on the page that opens.

The new OBS Studio release includes several other improvements. Among them support for the Intel HEVC Encoder on Windows, support for native HEVC and ProRes encoders on Mac OS, and support for Mac OS Desk View.

Existing users should note that the memory limit of the Replay Buffer has been adjusted. It was set to a fixed value of 8 gigabytes previously, but is now 75% of installed system RAM.

Other features worth of note include media key support on Linux devices, improved display capture screen naming and saving on Windows, support for higher refresh rates in the Video Capture Device source on Windows, and audio capture improvements on Windows.

The full list of changes on OBS Studio 29.0 is available on the project's GitHub repository.

Now You: do you use streaming software? Have you tried OBS Studio?

