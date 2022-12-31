10 Top Windows Software picks for 2022
What better way to end the year with a look back at some of the best programs for Microsoft's Windows operating system that were released in 2022 or updated in a major way.
We would like to encourage you to name your top picks for the year 2022 down in the comment sections. We have surely missed some great new entries or updates due to the limited nature of the listing.
PicPick is not a new application, but it received several major updates this year. Up until last year, PicPick supported image captures only; this changed in 2022 with support for screen recording.
Screen capturing is one of the best, as it supports all modes that one expects from a good screen capturing software. You can capture full-screen, region, fixed region, windows, scrolling windows or freehand. The screen recorder supports video captures.
Version 7.0 of PicPick was released in 2022 as well. It introduced support for delayed captures among other things.
The open source cross-platform RSS reader RSS Guard has received several important updates this year. It is a locally installed feed reader that supports online feed services that users may integrate. It may also be used using local data only, if that is preferred.
RSS Guard supports features such as article filtering, feed groups, website scraping, notifications, downloader and much more.
Several features were introduced or improved in 2022. To name just a few: options to turn off feeds, intelligent sync for Feedly, improved autostart functionality, new network-usage friendly two-way article syncing, fast feed and article refresh rates, customizable skin colors for feeds with new articles, and sample article filters.
IrfanView is a popular graphic viewer for Windows. The application supports all image formats that you can throw at it. Plugins may be installed to increase the functionality further. Some users may dislike the old-fashioned look, but it is the functionality that is impressive.
IrfanView was updated once in 2022. The new version, IrfanView 4.60 includes major feature additions. It supports a new PDF plugin to view PDF documents, can save slideshows as MP4 video, includes options to add images to PDF documents and edit them, and includes a new hotkey to look up GPS information on Google Maps.
Rufus is a free tool to create bootable USB drives. It may be used to put ISO images, such as Windows 11 or Linux ISOs, on a USB drive. These may then be used to install the operating system or, in the case of Linux, run live versions.
Rufus was updated several times in 2022. Several of the updates improved the handling for Windows 11. One of the major feature additions was support for bypassing system requirements of Windows 11 during installation or in-place upgrades.
DoNotSpy11 is a tweaker for Windows 10 and 11 systems. The new version is an updated version of the original application that supports Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system.
It may be used to improve privacy on Windows 11 by disabling certain features, changing permissions and more. The new version of DoNotSpy supports Microsoft Office as well, which may also be tamed in regards to privacy.
FastCopy is a file transfer tool for Windows. It can be used to improve the copying of files from one location to another, and for backup purposes. Like TeraCopy and others, FastCopy supports transfer verifications, It may also improve transfers and supports copying files that exceed the 260 character path limit on Windows.
FastCopy introduced support for OpenSSL and SHA-512 verify in 2022. Other new features include reduced CPU usage when using SHA-256 and improved hard drive I/O speed.
The ebook reader and management app Calibre has seen several releases in 2022. The developers released Calibre 6.0 in July, introducing full text search capabilities and support for new architectures (Mac and Linux). Downside was the dropping of 32-bit support in the same release.
Other new or improved features in 2022 included metadata downloads from Amazon, more news sources, search for nearby words functionality, and plenty of tag browser improvements.
FastStone Image Viewer was updated in 2022 for the first time since March 2020. The developers have added important features to the application, including a new database engine to improve performance, capacity and reliability.
FastStone Image Viewer 7.6 introduced a new rating system, new sorting options, optimizations, and more. Version 7.7, released just a few months after version 7.6, improved GPS and RAW file support, the loading of HEIC and HEIF, and text rendering quality in slideshow.
Winget, the Windows Package Manager, is a powerful tool to install, uninstall or update software on Windows. It is a command line app, which may deter some users. WingetUI offers a graphical user interface for much of winget's functionality.
It can also be used to search for updates for installed applications, install programs from a huge database, or uninstall applications.
Xenia (Ashwin's pick)
For the past couple of years, I've kept trying Xenia's Canary build once every few months hoping to play Red Dead Redemption, but the performance was quite terrible. The Xbox 360 emulator's devs dropped a major update for Xenia in August, which improved the performance significantly. After tinkering with the game's patches, and modifying a couple of other settings, I'm finally able to play RDR at a stable frame rate. Xenia is hands-down my best updated app of 2022.
Now You: what were your favorite programs for Windows in 2022?
Comments
Thanks @Martin for the article and please happy 2023 to you all! :]
My favorite software of 2022:
– Irfanview (priceless)
– Winrar & 7zip (a must have)
– Firefox ESR + uBlock origin (enjoyable must have)
– Egde Chromium (amazing)
– Everywhere (just a must have)
– Lighshot (best ever)
– Notepad++ (best light editing tool)
– Libreoffice (now is fine)
yt-dlp is also worth mentioning. A fork of youtube-dl, a program which google attempted to kill, but miserably failed. May FOSS prevail in the years to come!
John G. caught some of my favorites. Most notable is Everywhere. It should be on every Windows machine.
Open Shell Menu
Aomei Backupper (it saved my bacon more than a few times)
Martin, Mike and Ashwin,
Thank you for what you do for the technology community. Not only do you provide articles. But, you provide a forum for open communication for other to shared knowledge. I have learned much from your page.
Happy New Year 2023 from Canada.
My favourite for 2022:
Cyberlink Media Suite 15 (2017) (best editing program PowerDirector 15)
VLC Media Player
OBS Studio
GIMP (I havent used Irfan View for years)
Audacity (But I dont like the newer versions)
This is what I have used more, in 2022.
Programs for Microsoft’s Windows operating system that were released in 2022 or updated in a major way…
Within the article’s list : FastStone Image Viewer.
Within software I use not mentioned in the list : hard to say. None strictly released in 2022, otherwise several, no idea if in a major way though.
If of any interest I may describe what have been my major considerations concerning apps and software and for some of them enforced throughout 2020.
DNS Resolution : I use the DNSCrypt-proxy application for encrypted DNS which also managed blocklists. No browser DNS resolution.
Google services : account closed many years ago then only Google Search, Images, Maps and YouTube. In 2020 those exceptions were removed, Google servers 1st-party and 3rd-party are blocked to the max extent i’m aware of. Excellent alternatives exist : we use them
Microsoft products : none. Microsoft 1st-party and 3rd-party severs blocked similarly to Google.
Social Websites : none. Major ones’ 1st-party and 3rd-party severs blocked similarly to Google and Microsoft.
Browser : Firefox, heavily tweaked, many modified prefs and layouts with heavy userChrome.css and userContent.css. Also : userChromeJS, a gem in what it may perform.
Dedicated “alternative” Websites :
Piped (mainly) and Invidious replace YouTube including YT embedded (very few “smart guy” Websites don’t make it without a connection to Youtube servers)
DeepL & SimplyTranslate take Google Translate’s relay. DeepL delivers better quality but handles less languages than Google.
Read-only : Rimgo replaces Imgur, Teddit replaces Reddit, Nitter replaces Twitter
Of course no Microsoft Office even less their 365-whats-it-called : LibreOffice suits my needs.
SumatraPDF of course : I hardly remember the times of over-bloated Adobe PDF Reader.
What else? NirSoft applications, of course. Bundled here within NirLauncher.
I’ve reviewing the whole flat :=) Must have forgotten some, imploring their pardon, lol.
Out of scope I’ve been. I forgot : Windows 7 !!!
————————————————–
!!!!! HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ALL !!!!!
!!!!! All the very best to all !!!!!
————————————————–
Hey, look at this :
Which Country Celebrates New Year 2023 First?
[https://www.timeanddate.com/counters/firstnewyear.html]
They’ve made it on my right, they’ll make it later than here on my left (we’re in France).
See ya all next year !!!
My top ten would be
jdownloader2
yt-dlp
czkawka_gui
Keepass2
SumatraPDF
Ungoogled Chromium
JPEGView Second Life
QuickCPU
MPC-BE
Voidtools Everything
Honorable mentions:
SimpleDNSCrypt
Privazer
Ultimate Windows Tweaker 5.0
I highly limit installed software and do not make many changes or updates to my two Windows 8.1 desktops, so there is not much in the way of new or updated software. However since I have recently started evaluating Linux distros for an eventual move off Windows I have realized how valuable some of the software really is to me, listed below in order of importance.
– QTranslate (last updated Feb. 2022 to version 6.10). It is used everyday to communicate with important family and friends in another country that speak Spanish (to my American English). It is only available for Windows and so far I have not found anything on Linux that comes even close to the same feature set and functionality.
– Firefox ESR
– Ungoogled Chromium
– Proton Mail Bridge (used to sync/save email to Outlook)
– KeePass
And while not really software, Steven Black blocking hosts file that is frequently updated in order to block ad networks, web beacon trackers, and known malicious websites. It is invaluable in protecting privacy and system security.