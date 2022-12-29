Windows in 2023: here is what we know so far

The year 2023 is a major year for the Windows operating system. Microsoft will retire two Windows operating systems in the same month and release new updates for the two versions that it continues to support in that year.

The release of Windows 11 has created a divider in the Windows population caused by stricter hardware requirements for the operating system. While it is possible to overcome those and install and update Windows 11 on unsupported hardware, most device owners and administrators may not go down that route as there are still uncertainties.

Windows 7 and 8.1

Starting with the two oldest versions of Windows that are still in support in December 2022. Microsoft will retire Windows 7, which has been on Extended Security Updates support for three years, and Windows 8.1, on January 10, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both operating systems will receive a last security update before Microsoft stops support entirely. There is a chance that highly critical security issues will be patched by Microsoft, even after end of support, but the majority of security issues and bugs won't be addressed anymore by the company.

0Patch plans to release security fixes for Windows 7 for at least two years after support end. These address critical issues only and are available for less than $30 per year.

Windows 10

We don't know much about Microsoft's plans for Windows 10. The operating system has more than three years of support left, but users of it should not expect many new features being introduced in that time.

A Windows 10 2023 Update, or however Microsoft wants to call it this time, is expected around the last quarter of the year 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Windows 11

This is Microsoft's newest client operating system. Released at the end of 2021, Windows 11 has received a single feature update in 2022.

Microsoft will release another feature update for the operating system at the end of 2023, around the same time that the Windows 10 feature update will be released.

Microsoft's approach to feature updates changed with the release of the first feature update for Windows 11. It switched from introducing new features once a year in these bigger updates to introducing changes throughout the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first so-called Moments update was released a month after the release of the 2022 Feature update. It introduced tabs in File Explorer and some other minor features.

Microsoft may release two or even more Moments updates in 2023. The first is expected in the beginning of the year, the second around half-time.

The first Moments update may introduce the long-expected tablet mode for the Windows taskbar, Energy recommendations in Settings, Search in the Task Manager and a few other changes.

Closing Words

Microsoft puts the focus of development on Windows 11, which puts Windows 10 users who prefer stability over changes in a good position. There won't be many changes for that operating system in the coming three years. Microsoft's approach to pushing features out when they are ready on Windows 11 has made management of systems more chaotic. Administrators may need to spend even more time staying in the loop regarding development.

Now You: which version of Windows do you run, and do you plan to make any changes to the setup in 2023?

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Windows in 2023: here is what we know so far Description Find out what Microsoft has planned for its Windows operating system in 2023. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement