Windows in 2023: here is what we know so far

Martin Brinkmann
Dec 29, 2022
Windows
|
0

The year 2023 is a major year for the Windows operating system. Microsoft will retire two Windows operating systems in the same month and release new updates for the two versions that it continues to support in that year.

What's new in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25197

The release of Windows 11 has created a divider in the Windows population caused by stricter hardware requirements for the operating system. While it is possible to overcome those and install and update Windows 11 on unsupported hardware, most device owners and administrators may not go down that route as there are still uncertainties.

Windows 7 and 8.1

Starting with the two oldest versions of Windows that are still in support in December 2022. Microsoft will retire Windows 7, which has been on Extended Security Updates support for three years, and Windows 8.1, on January 10, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both operating systems will receive a last security update before Microsoft stops support entirely. There is a chance that highly critical security issues will be patched by Microsoft, even after end of support, but the majority of security issues and bugs won't be addressed anymore by the company.

0Patch plans to release security fixes for Windows 7 for at least two years after support end. These address critical issues only and are available for  less than $30 per year.

Windows 10

We don't know much about Microsoft's plans for Windows 10. The operating system has more than three years of support left, but users of it should not expect many new features being introduced in that time.

A Windows 10 2023 Update, or however Microsoft wants to call it this time, is expected around the last quarter of the year 2023.

Windows 11

This is Microsoft's newest client operating system. Released at the end of 2021, Windows 11 has received a single feature update in 2022.

Microsoft will release another feature update for the operating system at the end of 2023, around the same time that the Windows 10 feature update will be released.

Microsoft's approach to feature updates changed with the release of the first feature update for Windows 11. It switched from introducing new features once a year in these bigger updates to introducing changes throughout the year.

The first so-called Moments update was released a month after the release of the 2022 Feature update. It introduced tabs in File Explorer and some other minor features.

Microsoft may release two or even more Moments updates in 2023. The first is expected in the beginning of the year, the second around half-time.

The first Moments update may introduce the long-expected tablet mode for the Windows taskbar, Energy recommendations in Settings, Search in the Task Manager and a few other changes.

Closing Words

Microsoft puts the focus of development on Windows 11, which puts Windows 10 users who prefer stability over changes in a good position. There won't be many changes for that operating system in the coming three years. Microsoft's approach to pushing features out when they are ready on Windows 11 has made management of systems more chaotic. Administrators may need to spend even more time staying in the loop regarding development.

Now You: which version of Windows do you run, and do you plan to make any changes to the setup in 2023?

Summary
Windows in 2023: here is what we know so far
Article Name
Windows in 2023: here is what we know so far
Description
Find out what Microsoft has planned for its Windows operating system in 2023.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

What is Tablet Mode in Windows 10 and How to Turn it On and Off

What is Tablet Mode in Windows 10 and How to Turn it On and Off?
What's the Best Antivirus for Windows 10 and 11? (Is Microsoft Defender Good Enough?)

What's the Best Antivirus for Windows 10 and 11? (Is Microsoft Defender Good Enough?)
Old context menu in Windows 11's File Explorer's left pane

[Windows 11 Dev Channel] Restore the old context menu style in File Explorer's left pane
explorer.exe process Task Manager

Microsoft is working on important Windows 11 Stability improvements
Windows 11 taskbar left

How To Move the Taskbar to the Left Side in Windows 11?
task manager in Windows 11

How to open the task manager in Windows 11

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved