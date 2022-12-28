Should you back up important Windows folders to OneDrive?

Martin Brinkmann
Dec 28, 2022
Updated • Dec 28, 2022
Security
|
7

OneDrive on Windows has a back up feature that many users of the operating system may be unaware of. It requires a OneDrive account, free or paid works, and may be used to back up the folders Desktop, Pictures and Documents to Microsoft's online storage solution.

onedrive backup

Backing up files to OneDrive, or any other online storage solution, sounds like a good idea on first glance. You create a remote backup of important files and gain access to these files from any other device that you have access to and sign-in to OneDrive.

Even better, it is quite easy to set up and have it run on autopilot from that moment on. To access the feature, left-click on the OneDrive app icon on the Windows taskbar and select the cogwheel icon and then Settings.

When the Settings open, select the very first entry on the page. It is named Back up important PC folders to OneDrive. The Manage folder back up page opens.

OneDrive lists the three root folders Desktop, Documents and Pictures. All three are selected by default and the space they occupy on the hard drive is displayed. Below that, OneDrive lists how much online storage space would remain after the folders have been backed up to the storage solution.

A click on Start Backup begins the backup; it may take a while to complete, depending on the number of files in the folders and the Internet speed.

Here is why backing up entire folders to OneDrive is not a good idea:

  1. This is an all or nothing approach. See the 24 Gigabytes of files in the Documents folder on the screenshot above? There is no option to deselect subfolders or individual documents to bring down the storage requirements, speed up the process, or prevent certain data from being uploaded to OneDrive.
  2. Many users may need to purchase extra storage to even start the backup. New OneDrive users get just a few gigabytes of storage space by default.
  3. Media is scanned by OneDrive to detect nudity and images that may be illegal. Microsoft may ban the entire user account if a single item is flagged by automatic scans.
  4. The data is not encrypted in a way that only the user has access to it.

In closing, most Windows users may want to avoid using the back up feature. It is easy enough to select individual files or entire folders for uploading to OneDrive, if that is desired. Third-party tools like Cryptomator may increase the security of files uploaded, as they get encrypted properly before uploads. (Boxcryptor, another popular service, was acquired by Dropbox recently and started to shut down)

Now You: do you back up files to online services?

Summary
Should you back up important Windows folders to OneDrive?
Article Name
Should you back up important Windows folders to OneDrive?
Description
Microsoft OneDrive has a back up feature to back up important Windows folders automatically. Is it a good option?
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Comments

  1. Robert said on December 28, 2022 at 10:26 am
    Data privacy is another concern as files are not encrypted in any way before sending them to MS cloud.

  2. Rikkie said on December 28, 2022 at 11:00 am
    Also: should I backup my OneDrive?

  3. chesscanoe said on December 28, 2022 at 12:41 pm
    I have been using OneDrive for quite a while to backup as you describe. Within the last week or so OneDrive icon tells me 2 files were not backed up. Both are *.lnk files that actually work fine but will not sync. I have not worked on the problem yet but your advisory about backing up to OneDrive makes me think twice about doing so.

  4. Cor Invictus said on December 28, 2022 at 1:04 pm
    OneDrive is the first thing that gets uninstalled with Revo after fresh Windows installation; the second is Edge and then all the rest of MS garbage, including mail, people, weather etc.

  5. Mothy said on December 28, 2022 at 2:57 pm
    Now You: do you back up files to online services?

    No, I do not trust someone else’s server with my data. Instead I use my own local NAS (Network Attached Storage) device that has two hard drives (in a RAID array) for redundancy. So if one drive were to fail the other still has the data. The NAS is also protected from power loss/surge via a large backup power supply/surge protector. It is also blocked from incoming or outbound Internet access via a hardware firewall router for additional data security (all data stays on my local network). I also backup critical data to external media and store it in a small fire safe that is kept near an exit door so if needed have the option to pick it up quickly and take it out of harms way in the event of a fire.

  6. John G. said on December 28, 2022 at 3:12 pm
    I use everyday the Onedrive feature and it is an amazing tool. However I agree 100% @Martin that it’s not perfect because some folders are included by default, so I store mostly everything that I don’t want to share automatically in another “not included folder”. So for this reason I only save in “my documents” those files that I want to save at the cloud. Thanks @Martin for the article! :]

  7. Tachy said on December 28, 2022 at 5:47 pm
    “Media is scanned by OneDrive to detect nudity”

    You mean for facial recognition cataloging.

    So annoyed by it being turned on by default everytime you install windows, last time it happened I filled it with porn.

