Firefox may soon display the search term instead of the Search Engine's address
Firefox Nightly users may have noticed a change regarding searches made in the development browser. When users type search terms in Firefox's address bar, Firefox displays the typed in search term instead of the web address of the search engine.
The change applies to the default search engine of the browser only and only if searches are started from the browser's address bar. The visit of a search engine and the entering of search terms on the search engine's page shows the correct address in the address bar of the browser.
Mozilla has been working on persistent search terms in the Firefox address bar for a while. The change of the default behavior in Firefox Nightly was made to get "early feedback" on the implementation.
The feature is turned on by default in Firefox Nightly, but there is a new Search related setting to restore the classic behavior.
Restore the classic search experience in Firefox
Here is a step-by-step guide to restore the classic search behavior in Firefox:
- Load about:preferences#search in the Firefox address bar.
- Locate the Search Bar group of settings at the top.
- Remove the checkmark from "Show search terms instead of URL on default search engine results page".
Firefox should display the URL of the default search engine again when searches are run from the browser's address bar.
Firefox users may also set the preference browser.urlbar.showSearchTerms.enabled to FALSE on about:config; this turns off the displaying of search terms in the browser's address bar as well.
It is unclear if the change will be implemented in Firefox Stable, considering that Mozilla is trying to get feedback with the enabling in Firefox Nightly.
Closing Words
Why is Mozilla considering the change? The meta bug does not tell and the linked Mozilla Hub page is not accessible publicly. I do not see any gain in the change, especially since the search term is displayed on the search engine's website prominently. The display of the search term instead of the address of the search engine has at least two negative aspects: users can't verify the address anymore using the address bar, as it is no longer displayed. Additionally, it is no longer possible to copy the address or edit it.
Now You: what is your take on this development?
Comments
Agree with Martin “I do not see any gain in the change”.
None of the other major browsers seem to do this, not sure why Mozilla thinks this is a good idea.
At this point I just want a browser that stops auto-enabling new features and stays out of my way.
Edge is by far the worst for this. Firefox is also pretty annoying with it’s service push.
The only major browsers that seem to do this minimally or not at all are Brave and Vivaldi. Brave still auto enables it’s sponsored backgrounds and displays in-browser pop-ups for it’s other features.
Haven’t used Vivaldi enough to know if this is an issue there. ¯\_(?)_/¯
1- “browser.urlbar.showSearchTerms.enabled” is implemented already here in Firefox 108.0 (pref is “true) though nonfunctional I guess (*).
2- Does this latest “search term instead of the Search Engine’s address” (for default search engine only) apply as well when the search bar is in the urlbar? This is my case which explains the (*) above.
3- The concept of replacing the search engine’s address with the search term, even for only the default search engine is, IMVHO, basically nonsense. I linger to understand the benefit unless to consider that given the lengthy search engine’s address when the query it includes is followed by a consistent suite of url parameters, those that track such as utm and so on, an area where Google excels, may disturb the newbie. It does disturb but the medicine is to have clean search url parameters, not to hide them. Here they’re removed thanks to the excellent ‘CleanLinks’ Firefox extension which, even though I avoid Google Search as a moneylender avoids an unemployed.
4- Whatever the scheme the urlbar must include the entire address, in ALL circumstances.
Once this this exotic decision carried out it will be : pref(“general.warnOnAboutConfig”, false);
In fact given the pref’s fetus is already included in FF108 I’ll add it immediately as ‘false’ in order to avoid the amazingly odd effect once the pref born in upcoming FF update.
EDIT :
pref(“browser.urlbar.showSearchTerms.enabled”, false);
NOT
pref(“general.warnOnAboutConfig”, false);
Must have been in the clipboard and remained when incorrectly copying the correct pref …
@Tom
Odd, I would’ve guessed you for an ESR user.
The pref is present in ESR 02.6 as well. I was set to boolean, it is now set to false.
@Martin
Good one, thank you.
EDIT: ESR 102.6
The “1/!” key on my 24 year old PS2 Microsoft Natural Elite keyboard has began to fail :(
@Tachy, I’m running Firefox 108.0. I’ve never ran ESRs
Curious to know what makes you think I’d be using a Firefox ESR …