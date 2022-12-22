The Evolution of NBA Games

Our team is always looking for things we think our readers will value. We have received compensation for publishing this article.

History of NBA video games

The first NBA video game was released all the way back in 1979, however, it does not have much to do with the current giants of the industry. Probably the most important ones to look back on are the releases of NBA Live 95 in 1994 and NBA 2K in 1999, which started the two biggest NBA game franchises. NBA Live has had an amazing run but stopped making games in 2018, while NBA 2K is the king of basketball games right now.

The first couple of NBA 2K games were released only for the SEGA Dreamcast console, however, from NBA 2K2 onwards, we have had the games on PlayStation and Xbox, while PC gamers only got to enjoy the series since the release of NBA 2K9 in 2008. The games have been improving in graphics and gameplay every year, with 2K providing us with the most realistic possible experience with a new game every Autumn.

We are currently being blessed with the gameplay of NBA 2K23, which is so far improved from the original games that it is hard to believe we are talking about the same franchise. A variety of game modes are on offer, and everyone finds the one they like most. The graphics are insane, especially on next-gen consoles, and the gameplay itself makes you feel as if you are on that hardwood floor yourself.

The benefits of NBA VC

VC stands for Virtual Currency in the world of NBA 2K games, and it is exactly what it sounds like. The in-game currency opens up a whole world of possibilities within the MyTEAM and MyPLAYER mode to make the necessary improvements in order to thrive within the game. VC can be either earned through playing the game and completing tasks, or it can be purchased for real money as well.

The possibility of purchasing NBA 2K23 VC is essential for people that want to enjoy the best that the game has to offer without spending endless hours grinding the game every day. You can purchase the VC and use it to build up your MyTEAM or MyPLAYER, getting straight to the best parts of the action.

There is no doubt that NBA basketball video games, especially NBA 2K, are not going anywhere anytime soon. The popularity of these games rises every year, and they are here to stay for as long as the NBA league itself is around.

