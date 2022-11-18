Windows 11 to alert OneDrive subscribers when storage space runs low

Microsoft continues to integrate its subscription services deeper into the Windows 11 operating system. The company released a new build to the Windows 11 Release Preview channel, which adds alerts for OneDrive storage to Windows 11's Settings application.

Features that are rolled out to the Release Preview channel may be introduced quickly into stable versions of the Windows operating system. Microsoft won't release preview updates in December 2022, which suggests that the feature could be rolled out starting in January 2023.

Microsoft added two new OneDrive related options to the Settings application. The first brings OneDrive storage alerts to the Systems page of the Settings app. Subscribers receive alerts when OneDrive storage is getting low. Links to manage storage and to buy more storage are provided.

The second new feature displays the full storage amount of a subscriber's OneDrive subscriptions on the Accounts page in the Settings app.

New! We gave Microsoft OneDrive subscribers storage alerts on the Systems page in the Settings app. The alerts appear when you are close to your storage limit. You can also manage your storage and purchase additional storage, if needed. New! We provided the full amount of storage capacity from all your OneDrive subscriptions. It also displays the total storage on the Accounts page in the Settings app.

The two OneDrive related features integrate the service even deeper into the Windows 11 operating system.

Closing Words

Microsoft announced recently that Outlook.com attachment data will count against a Microsoft user's OneDrive storage quota. The increased visibility helps subscribers keep an overview of their storage, but it will certainly also drive sales. Additional OneDrive storage is available starting at $19.99 per year for 100 gigabytes.

Microsoft account customers get just 5 gigabytes of free storage when they sign-up for the service. Grandfathered accounts may have more free storage at their disposal, but new customers get 5 gigabytes. Windows customers who get the storage alert may subscribe to the standalone 100 gigabyte of extra storage plan, or sign-up for Microsoft 365 Personal or Family, which both include 1 terabyte of storage.

Now You: do you use OneDrive to store files, or another service, or none at all?

