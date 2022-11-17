Microsoft confirms Windows 10 desktop and taskbar issue
Microsoft confirmed another issue affecting its Windows 10 operating system. This one may affect the appearance of the desktop or the taskbar on the Windows 10 device.
According to Microsoft, it may happen that either disappears momentarily or that the device may become unresponsive. Microsoft confirms that devices running Windows 10 version 20H2, 21H1, 21H2 and 22H2 are affected by the issue. Microsoft's newest operating system, Windows 11, is not affected by the issue.
The company has resolved the issue already using Known Issues Rollback. Known Issues Rollback is an updating feature that restores a previous state of a particular feature. Microsoft has used the functionality extensively recently.
Known Issues Rollback is supported on unmanaged devices only. Most Windows 10 users should not experience the desktop and taskbar issue at all, or should have it fixed already. It takes up to 24 hours to propagate according to Microsoft.
The situation is different for Enterprise-managed devices. These do not receive the Known Issue Rollback command automatically. System administrators need to configure the rollback using the Group Policy of the operating system.
The first step requires that administrators download the Group Policy data from Microsoft. The download link is listed on the known issues and notifications website, linked above.
This needs then be installed in Group Policy. Once that is done, administrators need to open the Group Policy Editor and visit Computer Configuration -> Administrative Templates -> <Group Policy name listed below> to configure it. Once configured, Known Issues Rollback is applied on the device.
Windows 10 and 11 have been plagued by several issues recently. Just this week alone, Microsoft confirmed a Direct Access issue, which it resolved with Known Issues Rollback as well. There has also been confirmation of Kerberos authentication sign-in failures, and domain join processes that may fail.
Windows 11 users furthermore may experience performance issues in some games and apps that they run on their devices.
Microsoft reacted quickly to the disappearing taskbar and desktop issue, It confirmed and fixed the issue on the same day. It may still be experienced on some devices, especially if automatic updates are blocked on the device.
Now You: did you run into issues on Windows devices recently?
Comments
“Quality Assurance Engineers? We don’t need no stinking Quality Assurance”. -Satya N.
I’m having a new issue, I’m wondering if anyone else is too.
“Sound Blaster Audigy Fx control panel” takes a very long time to open after a system restart. I can see the CPU cores doing a lot of work when I open it.
On first open it takes about 60 seconds for the GUI to fully render and be useable. Switching to a different tab of the UI takes another 10-15 seconds.
Once all tabs on the UI have been rendered the whole program responds normally. Upon wake it still responds normally. It’s only after a restart this happens.
Edition Windows 10 Pro
Version 22H2
OS build 19045.2130
Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.4180.0
SBAudigyFxW10(SBAF_CD_L13_1_00_07).exe is the package installed.
MSI Z87-GD65 GAMING LGA 1150 Intel Z87
Intel i7-4790K
MSI Nividia GTX 980Ti GAMING 6G – Driver Version 522.25
They don’t know how to kill the W10 taskbar and this is probably the first step to replace it entirely. Microsoft is always thinking about how to destroy the patience of the users worldwide.
Thanks for the article.
— And now, for sure, somebody will tell me that MS knows how to build a good OS.