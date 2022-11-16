Here is what you need to know about PayPal's Inactivity Fee
PayPal customers who have not had any activity in the past 12 months will be charged an inactivity service fee. Inactive accounts without positive balance may also be closed by PayPal after an additional 60 days. The inactivity fee was introduced in some countries in 2021, and has now been expanded to more countries that PayPal operates in.
PayPal users who have not used the account in the past 12 months are notified by PayPal about this, according to the company. Customers have until December 13, 2022 to become active and avoid the fee.
PayPal will charge the fee automatically, provided that the inactive account has a positive balance. Accounts with a balance of zero are not impacted by the fee, but they may face closure as well. The maximum amount that PayPal is going to charge is €10, or the equivalent in another currency. If the account's balance is positive but less than €10, that amount is charged by PayPal.
Accounts that remain inactive for another 60 days after the fee has been charged face termination. PayPal explains that its User Agreement allows it to charge an annual inactivity service fee. The fee is charged "to maintain accounts that are inactive".
Here is a summary of PayPal's new inactivity fee:
- Fee applies to countries that PayPal operates in, with the exception of personal accounts registered in Germany, Austria, Italy, Greece, Hungary and Poland. Customers from these countries are excluded in 2022.
- The fee is €10 or less, depending on the available account balance. If a customer has a balance of €4, that amount is the fee. Charges won't result in negative balances according to PayPal.
- Accounts without a positive balance after the charge has been processed may be closed after 60 days, if no activity is recorded.
- To avoid the fee, PayPal customers may do one of the following activities:
- sign-in to the PayPal account.
- Use PayPal to make a payment.
- Send money to friends or family, or vendors.
- Withdraw money from the account.
- Donate to charity.
PayPal customers may want to sign in and out of their account to avoid the fee, if they want to keep the account. If they don't, withdrawing all money is the best course of action to avoid inactivity fee charges in the coming years.
Now You: do you use PayPal for online purchases?
Comments
Perfect article.
Because of it, i just closed my account .
I did not used paypal for the last years, the virtual one time card i have in revolut is more than enough for being safe online…
Unclear if this applies to the USA, as you only specify charges in €?
PayPal launched this in 2021 in some countries, but does not specify in which. I suggest you check the terms of service for your country. Just search for inactivity, and if you find it mentioned, the country is included.
I know there was a recent controversy over PayPal closing the accounts of organisations that have political views that they don’t agree with. However, it’s such a useful service to me. One of the main benefits is where you can pay subscriptions by PayPal, and the company makes it difficult for you to cancel the subscription directly on their website, for example, by forcing you to telephone them. You can cancel the payment authority directly on the PayPal website so when they try to take the payment it gets rejected. I have done this many times.
Flattr, Stripe when available, otherwise direct bank withdrawal, but not PayPal for which I’ve had an account closed a long time ago. This PayPal inactivity fee is hilarious : “The fee is charged “to maintain accounts that are inactive”. PayClown should the company be called.
Lovely. I hear people are already closing those PP accounts on “go woke, go broke” principle.
Seems I’ll be doing some, ahem, “streamlining” by the end of the year myself too: ditch Paypal, ditch DKB V-Pay, ditch Diners (no more free business lounges), put aside N26 and Curve (not much value-added since I got a 2-year-all-free deal at some other bank)…
To paraphrase an old saying: Banks and financial services are like diapers; you have to monitor them constantly and change them often. ;)
What did DKB do? are they woke now?
They started charging 2.49 EUR per month for Visa Credit card (keeping for now, it’s still quite good), and 0.99 EUR for V-Pay (ditching, as I don’t really need it).
Unfortunately yes, they’re wokish too, using “Gendersprache”. Kund*innen and hard-to-read stuff like that. :/
“Woke” (whatever that dumb phrase actually means) essentially boils down to people trying to be considerate towards other human-beings.
If you are against that, then you then you are basically admitting that you are nothing but a selfish, jealous, greedy, unintelligent scumbag.
The problem is that those that you are being “considerate” to demand you follow their rules, and are beyond inconsiderate to those they don’t agree with. I think this qualifies as sc*%[email protected], as you put it. Cancel culture is real and quite unforgiving. I suggest you may want to rethink your position. You might also wish to learn some biology, which such types seem determined to “deny”.
@Brad: Let me just say that “woke” is to “being considerate towards other human beings” as “communism/socialism” is to “social state”.
The first is an ideology that does harm (or at least quite the opposite of what it’s trying to achieve) to the second.
All you have to do is sign in once a year to avoid the fee, nothing to get excited about.
There are plenty alternatives available now and its high time people adopt them including stores.
Wise (formerly Transferwise) has been around long enough and is cheaper also.
Bunch of thieves.
Rule of thumb: if a company is American, try to avoid using them. If they’re based in Silicon Valley, definitely try to avoid them.
PayPal just shot themselves in the foot. Their service is not crucial these days. No reason to pay.