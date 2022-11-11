Windows 11 2022 Update: Microsoft confirms lower than expected game performance

Microsoft confirmed another Windows performance issue that is affecting games. The company confirmed the new issue on the Windows 11 version 22H" release health dashboard.

According to the information that Microsoft published, some games and apps "might experience lower than expected performance or stuttering on Windows 11, version 22H2". Microsoft does not provide examples of games or apps affected by the issue, but reveals that games and apps affected by this enable GPU performance debugging inadvertently. The feature is not designed for use on consumer devices.

The company writes:

It is unclear why the debugging feature is enabled by some programs on Windows 11 2022 Update systems. The number of affected games and applications is unknown as well.

Microsoft has put a safeguard hold in place that prevents the upgrade to Windows 11 version 22H2 for affected devices. The company is working on a resolution for the issue.

Microsoft's recommendation for affected customers is to try and update games or applications that may be affected by this. An update may resolve the issue, but it is likely that some games or apps do not have an update that prevents the enabling of GPU performance debugging.

Customers should not update their Windows 10 or 11 devices manually to the new Windows 11 2022 Update, if they suspect that their games may be affected by the issue. There is no real way of knowing whether that is the case or not. A missing option to upgrade to Windows 11 2022 Update is merely an indicator, as the lack of an update offer may be caused by something else entirely.

The new game performance related issue is not the first that is plaguing some gamers on Microsoft's new Windows 11 operating system. When Microsoft released Windows 11 a year ago, gamers on AMD systems noticed performance issues almost immediately. In late September 2022, NVIDIA started to investigate performance issues caused by the Windows 11 2022 Update.

It is almost ironic that Microsoft highlighted gaming improvements in Windows 11, while some systems are affected or were affected by serious game performance issues.

Now You: how is the gaming performance on your systems? (via Deskmodder)

