How to subscribe to custom Hacker News RSS feeds

Martin Brinkmann
Nov 11, 2022
Internet
|
3

Hacker News is a popular social site on today's Internet. It focuses on technology and development for the most part, but you find other topics of interests posted to the site as well. Users of the site may vote for submitted items on the site to increase their visibility on it.

hacker news rss

While most users probably access Hacker News directly in web browsers, some may prefer using RSS. The site supports RSS, but not like Reddit supports RSS. You may subscribe to the main RSS feed using the site's own infrastructure, but customizations are not supported natively. There is an open source project, however, that allows you do subscribe to various Hacker News RSS feeds to pull items of interests into your RSS feed reader automatically.

RSS does not require an account, but there is no explanation on the site on subscribing to Hacker News RSS feeds. The following paragraphs provide you with the missing information.

ADVERTISEMENT

You may subscribe to the Hacker News main feed but also to specific keywords or users that you are interested in. Here is how that works.

Hacker News RSS feeds

If you just want the main news feed, you may subscribe to https://news.ycombinator.com/rss. Just add the URL to your feed reader and you are done.

The open source project hnrss providers you with custom RSS feeds for Hacker News. Here is a list of example RSS feeds that you may subscribe to:

  • Newest posts on Hacker News: https://hnrss.org/newest
  • Newest comments on Hacker News: https://hnrss.org/newcomments
  • Best comments RSS feed on Hacker News: https://hnrss.org/bestcomments
  • Keyword-based RSS feeds on Hacker News (searching titles only): https://hnrss.org/newest?q=KEYWORD1+OR+KEYWORD2
  • RSS feeds for posts with X-number of points and/or X-number of comments: https://hnrss.org/show?points=100&comments=25
  • Show HN RSS feed: https://hnrss.org/show
  • RSS feeds for the most active posts with ongoing discussion: https://hnrss.org/active
  • Hacker News Jobs feed: https://hnrss.org/jobs
  • Posts by a specific user: https://hnrss.org/submitted?id=USERNAME
  • Comments by a specific user: https://hnrss.org/threads?id=USERNAME
  • All by a specific user: https://hnrss.org/user?id=USERNAME

You may use the examples above to create custom RSS feeds for Hacker News. Here are some real world examples:

  • https://hnrss.org/newest?q=Mozilla -- Returns new posts about Mozilla.
  • https://hnrss.org/newest?q=Windows11 -- Returns new posts about Windows11
  • https://hnrss.org/show?points=500 -- Returns all posts that reach 500 points on the site.

The ability to retrieve custom RSS feeds is excellent, as it filters out noise in the main Hacker News feed or on the site.

Now You: do you use custom RSS feeds for the sites that you visit regularly or monitor?

Summary
How to subscribe to custom Hacker News RSS feeds
Article Name
How to subscribe to custom Hacker News RSS feeds
Description
Find out how to subscribe to custom Hacker News RSS feeds to read filtered posts in your RSS reader of choice.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

internet explorer 11 disabled

Still using Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10? It will be disabled in February 2023
microsoft edge 107

Microsoft Edge 107: security updates and new policies
brave 1.45

Brave 1.45 Stable out with Brave Translate improvements and more
edge-find on page match related

Microsoft working on improving Edge's Find On Page search feature
vivaldi pin stacked tabs

Vivaldi gets official support for pinning tab stacks
How to use Netflix Profile Transfer

Netflix is rolling out Profile Transfer; an option to move a shared profile to a new account

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. RuSSel said on November 11, 2022 at 6:36 am
    Reply

    Just speaking generally, I’m so pleased to see a re-emergence of RSS. Twitter is headed for the floor IMO and RSS is an excellent way of tracking many sites in one place. I think gHacks too is a supporter, do thanks for the continued support of RSS

  2. Tom Hawack said on November 11, 2022 at 9:59 am
    Reply

    Nice list and configurable feeds is really relevant of a site’s commitment to RSS.

    Hacker News [https://news.ycombinator.com/] not to be mistaken with :
    The Hacker News [https://thehackernews.com/] and its RSS feed
    The Hacker News Daily [https://www.daemonology.net/hn-daily/index.rss]

    I share @Russel’s joy about RSS which is not only alive but indeed re-emerging. It’s a site’s press review in some way, a quick summary of its articles. A daily companion ever since I entered the digital arena.

    1. Tom Hawack said on November 11, 2022 at 10:09 am
      Reply

      EDIT, sorry :

      The Hacker News Daily [https://www.daemonology.net/hn-daily/index.rss] is in fact ‘Hacker News Daily’ and summarizes ‘Hacker News’ [https://news.ycombinator.com/] and NOT ‘The Hacker News’ [https://thehackernews.com/].

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved