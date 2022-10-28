Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25231 enables the Tablet-optimized taskbar on all supported devices

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25231 is now available for users in the Dev Channel. This build fixes some bugs, and enables the Tablet-optimized taskbar on all supported devices



What's new in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25231

Tablet-optimized taskbar and System Tray



The Tablet-optimized taskbar that was re-introduced in Build 25197 on a limited basis, is now available for all users in the Dev Channel. It's worth noting that this feature is only available on tablets and 2-in-1 devices, it does not support laptops or desktop PCs.

Build 25231 adds support for drag and drop in the System Tray, so you can rearrange your icons per your requirements.

Input methods

The spelling dictionary in the operating system uses a language-neutral word list, which syncs across your devices with the same Windows account (Microsoft accounts). The feature can be toggled from the Settings > Accounts > Windows backup > Remember my preferences > Language preferences. The Simplified Chinese IME input now supports the cloud suggestion feature, which debuted in Build 25217.

Access your Phone's hotspot from the Phone Link app

The Phone Link app on desktop can now be used to access your mobile phone’s hotspot. The feature requires Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and allows users to connect to the phone’s Wi-Fi network with a single click.

Image courtesy: Microsoft

That could useful feature, but unfortunately it's only available on select Samsung phones. There are a few requirements that your devices need to meet, your phone should be running on One UI 4.1.1 or later and have the Link To Windows phone app version v1.22082.142.0 or above. Your PC must have Windows 11 version 22H2 Build 22621 or higher, with the Phone Link app version v1.22082.111.0 or greater.

Fixes in Windows 11 Build 25231

The tooltip for the Sound icon in the Quick Settings will tell you when spatial audio is in use. Microsoft has fixed a bug that was preventing network cameras from being added when selected under Bluetooth & Devices > Cameras.

FindWindow and FindWindowEx were returning an unexpected window, this issue has been patched. Windows 11 was not allowing laptop users to unlock their computer if the device was connected to a monitor, but the laptop's lid was closed, Microsoft has resolved this problem. A bug that was leading some apps to crash when attempting to display a tooltip has been fixed, the issue affected apps like Paint and Windows Terminal.

Known issues in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25231

Microsoft has added 5 new bugs to the list of known issues in Build 25231. Some apps may display thick lines on the side of the window, Microsoft Edge is one of the apps that are affected by this problem.

Users who try to use the latest ISO to update their Dev Channel version may run into a SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCEPTION bug check which shows an error with win32kfull.sys. Clicking the hidden icons flyout in the Taskbar may display a File Explorer entry on the taskbar. Chat apps are not displaying the flashing animation to indicate new messages have arrived. The apps are not opening a preview when hovering over the icon in the system tray. Microsoft says that folders in the Start menu may not open on the first try.

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Builds 22621.875 and 22623.875 to the Beta Channel, they enable the Task Manager shortcut, and the Tablet-optimized taskbar for all users.

Though the release notes don't mention it, the performance of the Widgets board seems to be better in this build. I was able to access iCloud Photos via the Photos app, so it could be rolling out to more users.

