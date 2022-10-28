Microsoft Edge 107: security updates and new policies

Martin Brinkmann
Oct 28, 2022
Microsoft Edge
|
0

Microsoft released a new stable and extended stable version of its Edge web browser today. Microsoft Edge Stable 107.0.1418.24 and Microsoft Edge Extended Stable 106.0.1370.59 are already available. Both updates address a number of security issues in Edge; the stable version release introduces new policies for administrators.

microsoft edge 107

Most Edge installations will get updated automatically in the coming days. Administrators who want to speed up the deployment of the update may load edge://settings/help in the browser's address bar, or go to Menu > Help > About Microsoft Edge, to run a manual check for updates.

Edge displays the installed version and checks for updates when the page is opened. The new version should be picked up at that point, downloaded and installed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edge 107

Microsoft Edge 107 is a security update. The Security Updates guide lists 8 different security issues in Edge 107, six less than Google patched in Chrome 107 earlier this week. All security issues affect the Chromium core of the web browser; none are Edge specific. Google released another security update for Chrome yesterday, which addressed an issue that is exploited in the wild. It is unclear if Edge is affected by this as well. The issue has not been addressed in the update that Microsoft released.

The release notes lists no new features for Home users. They list several new policies and policies changes, which administrators may configure to customize Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft lists the following new and updated policies:

  • HubsSidebarEnabled - Used to turn the sidebar on or off.
  • ExtensionInstallBlockList - Defines which extensions users can't install in the browser.
  • ExtensionInstallForceListEdgeWorkspacesEnabled -- Defines which extensions are installed silently.
  • RestoreOnStartupUserURLsEnabled - If enabled, users may configure their own URLs that open when Edge is started.
  • EnhanceSecurityModeBypassIntranet - Enhanced Security Mode configuration for Intranet zone sites
  • EventPathEnabled - Re-enable the Event.path API until Microsoft Edge version 115
  • InternetExplorerIntegrationLocalMhtFileAllowed - Allow local MHTML files to open automatically in Internet Explorer mode
  • LinkedAccountEnabled - Enable the linked account feature
  • PerformanceDetectorEnabled - Performance Detector Enabled
  • RestoreOnStartupUserURLsEnabled - Allow users to add and remove their own sites during startup when the RestoreOnStartupURLs policy is configured
  • DefaultShareAdditionalOSRegionSetting - Set the default "share additional operating system region" setting
  • WebSelectEnabled - Web Select Enabled
  • WebSQLAccess - Force WebSQL to be enabled
  • WebSQLNonSecureContextEnabled - Force WebSQL in non-secure contexts to be enabled

Now You: do you use policies to configure web browsers?

Summary
Microsoft Edge 107: security updates and new policies
Article Name
Microsoft Edge 107: security updates and new policies
Description
Microsoft released a new stable and extended stable version of its Edge web browser today that fixes security issues.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

edge-find on page match related

Microsoft working on improving Edge's Find On Page search feature
microsoft edge-efficiency mode maximum

Microsoft Edge 106: Efficiency Mode improvements are rolling out
The Command Palette is now available in the stable version of Microsoft Edge

The Command Palette is now available in the stable version of Microsoft Edge
microsoft edge 106 update

Microsoft Edge 106 is out with security fixes
chrome enhanced spell check

Don't use Chrome's and Edge's Enhanced Spellcheck features
microsoft-edge 105 security update

Microsoft Edge 105.0.1343.42 Stable fixes 8 security issues

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved