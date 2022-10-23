Windows 11 Task Manager is preventing the Safely Remove Hardware feature

Martin Brinkmann
Oct 23, 2022
Windows 11 News
|
2

The latest version of Windows 11 has a bug that may prevent the safe removal of hardware from the device. Discovered by our colleagues over at Deskmodder, it appears that Windows 11's own Task Manager application is preventing devices from being ejected safely from the operating system.

safely remove hardware

Users of Windows 11 who activate the operating system's Safely Remove Hardware and Eject Media feature from the system tray, to remove USB devices and other devices connected to the system safely, may notice that this is no longer possible if the Task Manager application is open.

Windows 11 displays the message "Problem Ejecting USB Mass Storage Device", stating that the device can't be stopped by the operating system because of another program that is still using it. That program, at least in this case, is the operating system's Task Manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

problem ejecting usb

The issue is resolved easily. All it takes is to close the Task Manager application before activating the safely remove hardware option of the operating system.  Other workarounds mentioned in Deskmodder's article did not work on our test system. Neither minimizing nor switching to another tab that does not list the system's processes worked on the device to avoid the "in use" notification.

The Windows Task Manager should not prevent programs from closing or devices from being ejected safely from the system. It is clearly a bug, but it is unclear how widespread the issue actually is. Microsoft has not confirmed the issue yet, it is not listed as one of Windows 11 2022 Update's known issues on the official support page on the Microsoft website.

Safely Remove Hardware's main purpose is to avoid data loss when removing external storage devices, such as USB drives, from Windows machines. While Windows is not preventing the removal of external devices without using the feature, not using the safety feature may result in data loss on the device.

Now You: do you use Safely Remove Hardware on Windows?

Summary
Windows 11 Task Manager is preventing the Safely Remove Hardware feature
Article Name
Windows 11 Task Manager is preventing the Safely Remove Hardware feature
Description
The latest version of Windows 11 has a bug that may prevent the safe removal of hardware from the operating system.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25227 new Widgets board header position

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25227 ships to the Dev Channel with some changes to the Widgets, Start and Microsoft Store
file explorer tabs

The first feature drop for the Windows 11 2022 Update is now available
Microsoft is adding support for iCloud Photos in Windows 11's Photos app

Microsoft is adding support for iCloud Photos in Windows 11's Photos app; Apple TV and Apple Music apps are coming to PCs next year
Microsoft enables File Explorer tabs for all users in Windows 11 Build 22621.675 Release Preview

File Explorer tabs are now available for all users in Windows 11 Build 22621.675 Release Preview
windows-hello bug windows 11 22h2

Windows Hello sign-in may not work after upgrade to Windows 11 version 22h2
Windows 11 22H2 installation complete

Lansweeper: Windows 11 is on 2.61% of PCs in organizations

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Endi said on October 23, 2022 at 11:31 am
    Reply

    Nothing new. The same bug has existed in windows 10 for many years. Sometimes you can’t even use this function when you close all running programs. The Internet is full of topics like: ‘I am unable to Safe Eject my USB drive’ and in Windows 7 there were no problems with this feature. In Win 10 ‘safe eject’ default policy was changed to ‘quick removal’, so they don’t care about this bug now.

  2. Frankel said on October 23, 2022 at 11:35 am
    Reply

    >because a program is still using it
    >a program

    Decades into Windows and this complete joke of an OS cannot tell me the specific program that is destroying my workflow. If I am in a rush I just shutdown my machine to have it sync files from buffers and auto-unmount. Can’t be late to work because they cannot code.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved