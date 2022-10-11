VirtualBox 7.0.0 Final is now available

Martin Brinkmann
Oct 11, 2022
Windows software
|
6

Oracle published the final version of its virtualization software VirtualBox 7.0.0 today. The new version is a major milestone for the cross-platform application, as it improves support for Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system among other new features.

oracle virtualbox 7

VirtualBox 7.0.0 is available for all supported operating systems. Interested users may head over to the official download site to download the platform package for their platform. Binaries for Windows, macOS, Linux and Solaris are provided on the website.

Existing installations can be upgraded by installing the new version over the old one. All virtual machines that existed in the previous version will migrate to the new version.

ADVERTISEMENT

VirtualBox 7.0.0 Final

The official changelog lists major features only that were added or improved in the new release of the virtualization software. You may check out my review of the first beta release, which focuses on the Windows 11 support improvements of the release.

Basically, it is now possible to install Windows 11 in virtual machines without running into any hardware compatibility issues. Microsoft changed the hardware requirements of Windows 11, including those for the processor, TPM and RAM, and VirtualBox failed to provide those via its virtualization software, even if the host system met all system requirements.

Another new feature of VirtualBox 7.0.0 is the ability to encrypt virtual machines fully; this includes the VM config logs and saved states. The feature is available from the command line interface only for now. Still, it adds a level of protection to virtual machines, when used.

Cloud virtual machines may now be added to the Virtual Machine Manager and configured via the Network Manager Tool. This allows administrators to manage and control them just like local virtual machines in the new release.

The graphical user interface has changed in several key areas. There is a new tool that displays performance statistics when selected. These highlight the CPU and RAM usage, disk input output rates and more information of running guest systems

Speaking of GUI, the VM wizard has been reworked in the release "to integrate the unattended guest OS installation" and to streamline the workflow. There is also a new notification center that unifies notifications for running processes (most of them) and error reporting.

The codec that VirtualBox uses for audio recordings is now Vorbis instead of Opus.

Several operating system specific features are now available. On Windows, it is now possible to run autostarted virtual machines when no user is logged in. The feature needs to be enabled first before it becomes available.

On Linux, automatic updating support for Guest Additions for Linux guests has been added. Additionally, the capability of waiting for and/or rebooting guests when updating Guest Additions was added.

On macOS, finally, support for all kernel extensions was dropped. VirtualBox relies solely on hypervisor and vmnet frameworks provided by Apple. The implementation lacks "Internet Networking" in the release, but Oracle promises that it will be delivered in a future update.

There is also a developer preview package for Apple Silicon CPUs available. It is not supported at this stage, though.

VirtualBox 7.0.0 supports IOMMU, TPM 1.2 and 2.0, and EHCI and XHCI USB devices in the new release. The new version of the virtualization software supports EFI now as well.

Closing Words

VirtualBox 7.0.0 is a major new release of the virtualization software, especially in environments that use Windows 11 virtual machines, but also for other purposes.

Now You: do you use virtualization software?

Summary
VirtualBox 7.0.0 Final is now available
Article Name
VirtualBox 7.0.0 Final is now available
Description
Oracle published the final version of its virtualization software VirtualBox 7.0.0 today, with support for Windows 11, TPM and EFI.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

powertoys size

Microsoft cuts PowerToys size significantly in latest release
lunar lander copy

Play Lunar Lander in the copy dialog on Windows
photodemon 9.0

Open Source Photo Editor PhotoDemon 9.0 released
keepass 2.52

Password Manager KeePass 2.52 is out
text extractor

PowerToys 0.62: three new toys to play with (Text Extractor, Quick Accent, Screen Ruler)
virtualbox 7

Oracle VirtualBox 7 Beta adds support for Windows 11

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on October 11, 2022 at 11:21 am
    Reply

    Can’t boot Win 8.1 guest. Some error while booting Win 10 guest.

    Going back to VBox 6.1.

    1. Anonymous said on October 11, 2022 at 5:19 pm
      Reply

      The last five years have seen a decline in software development. Why did they declare this the final? Its closer to alpha.

    2. Ayy said on October 11, 2022 at 5:27 pm
      Reply

      I had the same problem, the solution was to install the latest VC++ 2015-2022 package from MS (https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/cpp/windows/latest-supported-vc-redist?view=msvc-170), as apparently the VC++ 2015-2019 package I had installed didn’t include some required DLL and it was showing these errors the VboxHardening log.

      supR3HardenedWinVerifyCacheProcessImportTodos: Processing ‘vcruntime140.dll’…
      supR3HardenedWinVerifyCacheProcessImportTodos: Failed to locate ‘vcruntime140.dll’
      supR3HardenedWinVerifyCacheProcessImportTodos: Processing ‘vcruntime140.dll’…
      supR3HardenedWinVerifyCacheProcessImportTodos: Failed to locate ‘vcruntime140.dll’

      Error -610 in supR3HardenedMainInitRuntime! (enmWhat=4)

      Hope that helps.

  2. VioletMoon said on October 11, 2022 at 6:47 pm
    Reply

    Yes, it is available via the homepage, but when I clicked on File and “Check for updates,” the program says I am up-to-date with version 6.1.

    Sounds like a MS update; let enough users try out the “beta” version that is marketed as a fully developed update and see what happens.

    Comments here tell me, “Don’t go there.”

  3. Gareth said on October 11, 2022 at 6:59 pm
    Reply

    I just realized Oracle have somehow been signing their windows installers with expired certificates, as well as counter-signing them with their own makeshift one. Yeah, not suspicious at all. :-P

  4. Trey said on October 11, 2022 at 7:10 pm
    Reply

    Yikes. Yea I think I’ll be waiting a while to try this out.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved