Twitter Circle is now available for all users; here's how to use it

Ashwin
Aug 31, 2022
Twitter
|
6

Twitter has announced that it has rolled out Twitter Circle for all users. The social network began testing the feature in May 2022 for some users, before making it available for everyone.

How to post Tweets to your Twitter Circle

What is Twitter Circle?

Twitter Circle allows you to create a group of users, and share Tweets with them. Essentially, it is like a group on Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram or Instagram (close friends list).

What is Twitter Circle

ADVERTISEMENT

But unlike regular groups, there are a couple of restrictions here. Messages and media that you share to your Twitter Circle cannot be retweeted by other users, even if they are members of the group. They can however reply to your Tweets, and like them.

How to create a Twitter Circle

Click on the Tweet composer button, and you should see a prompt about Twitter Circle. The get started button guides you through the process.

create a Twitter Circle

The panel that opens has two tabs, the 2nd one, which is labeled "Recommended" shows a list of people whom it thinks you may want to add to your Twitter Circle, this includes people whom you are following, and your followers. Click the add button next to a user's name to include them in your circle. You can use the search button at the top of the list to find other users to add to your circle, even if they are not following you on Twitter.

How to create a Twitter Circle

The social network only allows users to create one circle, you may choose to add up to 150 people to it. Twitter says that it will not notify users when you add or remove them from your Twitter Circle. If you wish to leave a Twitter Circle, you can mute, unfollow or block the list's creator, or simply mute the conversation.

How to post Tweets to your Twitter Circle

Now that you have created a Twitter Circle, you can start sharing content with your members. To access it, click the Tweet composer button. You will notice that a new drop-down button has appeared at the top of the message editor. This offers you a choice to select whom you want to share your Tweet with, Everyone or your Twitter Circle. (On mobile, it says Public instead of Everyone). Select the 2nd option, i.e., Twitter Circle.

How to share tweets with your twitter circle

Type your message just like a normal Tweet, optionally add an image or video to it, and click the Tweet button. It will be shared with your Twitter Circle. The usual restrictions apply to messages, for example, your message cannot exceed a total of 280 characters.

Twitter circle

The website/app will label the tweets posted to your circle with a message to indicate it isn't publicly available.

Editing your Twitter Circle is easy, just click the drop-down menu from the composer, and select the "Edit" button next to the Twitter Circle option. This opens the list's management panel, which you can use to add/remove members from the group.

twitter circle mobile app

I think that this can be a useful way to discuss things in a closed group for your family, friends, etc., without sharing them with the rest of your followers.

Twitter Circle is available on the web, and the official mobile apps for Android and iOS. You can find more information about Twitter Circle at the official support pages.

Do you like Twitter Circle?

Summary
Twitter Circle is now available for all users; here's how to use it
Article Name
Twitter Circle is now available for all users; here's how to use it
Description
Twitter Circle is now available for all users. Here's how it works.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Twitter confirms that a data breach leaked email addresses and phone numbers of users

Twitter confirms that a data breach leaked email addresses and phone numbers of users

Twitter launches its Tor Project onion address
twitter see more tweets from

How to bypass Twitter's "See more Tweets from" and "See what's happening" prompts
twitter soft block remove this follower

How useful is Twitter's new "Soft Blocking" feature?
twitter hide trends

Hide Twitter Trends and other sidebar suggestions
Twitter old design vs new

How to disable Twitter's new interface and get the old design back

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Alex said on August 31, 2022 at 2:43 pm
    Reply

    Nice. More of an echo chamber on Twitter. Just what we needed.

    1. Yash said on August 31, 2022 at 6:02 pm
      Reply

      This.

  2. VioletMoon said on August 31, 2022 at 6:04 pm
    Reply

    “I think that this can be a useful way to discuss things in a closed group for your family, friends, etc., without sharing them with the rest of your followers.”

    Could be extremely beneficial–real time private discussions–versus the long, drawn out email drain.

    Thanks for information.

  3. Leo said on August 31, 2022 at 8:20 pm
    Reply

    Extremist’s heaven!

  4. ShintoPlasm said on August 31, 2022 at 9:05 pm
    Reply

    BLM Circle, ISIS Circle, QAnon Circle, Incels’ Circle… I have seen the future and it’s full of echo chambers.

  5. Karl said on August 31, 2022 at 9:22 pm
    Reply

    I don’t have an account but “follow” some by having direct bookmarks in the browser to their profiles. If I would have come up with an idea that possibly would improve Twitter, this kind of idea is absolutely not one of them.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved