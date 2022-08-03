Brave 1.42 released: security fixes and Edge import support

Martin Brinkmann
Aug 3, 2022
Brave
|
0

Brave Software released a new stable version of the company's Brave web browser today. The new version of Brave includes several security fixes, the ability to import data from the Chromium-based Microsoft Edge web browser, and several usability improvements.

brave 1.42 update

Brave 1.42.86 is already available for all supported desktop operating systems. Brave installations should upgrade automatically, but users may speed up the installation of the 1.42 update by loading brave://settings/help in the browser's address bar. Brave displays the current version and runs a check for update, when the page opens. Any new version that is found is downloaded and installed automatically. A restart is required to complete the process.

Brave 1.42

brave new private window design

ADVERTISEMENT

Brave 1.42 is a security and functionality update. The browser's core is upgraded to Chromium 104.0.5112.81. The official release notes make no mentions of the specific changes of the upgrade, but it appears that all Chromium-based security issues are fixed in the new version.

The new Brave Stable version includes several Brave-specific security  and privacy changes:

  • Unlinkable bouncing is enabled by default now. The feature is Brave's attempt to disable a tracking feature called Bounce Tracking. Ability to debounce based on a regex is now supported.
  • Improved fingerprint farbling in aggressive tracking protection mode.
  • A warning is displayed to indicate that local IFPS nodes bypass the browser's proxy settings.
  • An IFPS crash issue has been fixed.
  • Fixed a wallet API freezing issue.
  • New Tab Page design has been updated for private windows and private windows with Tor.
  • The configuration page brave://settings/cookies has been updated to better align with brave://shields.
  • Removed known Marketo email tracking parameters from URLs.

Brave 1.42 includes a number of usability improvements and changes:

  • Brave supports the import of data from Microsoft Edge now.
  • Settings to refine autocomplete suggestions added to brave://settings/appearance. Users get options to enable/disable the following items individually:
    • Top sites
    • Suggested sites
    • Browsing history
    • Bookmarks.
  • Setting for Search engines used in the address bar in private windows added to brave://settings/search.

The new  Brave release includes several crypto-currency and wallet related changes next to that, as well as some fixes for non-security issues.

Check out the changelog for a full list of those changes.

Now You: do you use Brave?

Summary
Brave 1.42 released: security fixes and Edge import support
Article Name
Brave 1.42 released: security fixes and Edge import support
Description
Brave Software released a new stable version of the company's Brave web browser today. The new version of Brave includes several security fixes and improvements.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

brave speed reader mode

Configure Brave Browser to display all articles in Reader Mode
brave vpn

Brave partners with Guardian to bring a paid VPN and Firewall to its browser
brave 1.38

Brave 1.38 launches with improved Shields panel and De-AMP privacy feature
brave browser de-amp

Brave's De-AMP feature redirects Google-hosted AMP pages to publisher pages
brave font fingerprinting

Brave Browser gets language and font fingerprinting privacy protections
brave browser sidebar

Brave 1.37: new sidebar, custom new tab backgrounds and privacy improvements

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved