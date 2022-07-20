Microsoft is testing a Command Bar in the Edge web browser

Martin Brinkmann
Jul 20, 2022
Updated • Jul 20, 2022
Microsoft Edge
|
2

Microsoft Edge Canary users may test the new command palette of the web browser now. Starting with Microsoft Edge Canary 105, Edge users may enable the command bar to run commands from a launcher that is integrated in the browser.

microsoft edge command bar

The feature is different from Quick Actions in Firefox and Chrome's address bar commands feature. The main difference is that Command Palette is not executed from the address bar, but its own interface that users launch with the keyboard shortcut Ctrl-Shift-Space.

Invoke the keyboard shortcut to display an overlay launcher. Type letters and matching commands are displayed. Microsoft calls it DevTools Command Palette, but the commands it provides are not all development related.

ADVERTISEMENT

To give you some examples. You may use the command palette to open a new inPrivate browsing window, clear browsing data, view the source code, open the Extensions Store, open all internal edge:// addresses, print the page, switch to another profile, or open Stack Overflow. Developers may type > to display developer related commands.

Enable the Command Palette

microsoft edge command palette

The DevTools Command Palette is not enabled by default. Edge users may use the following guide to enable it in the browser. Note that you need Microsoft Edge Canary version 105 or newer to enable it.

  1. Make sure Microsoft Edge Canary is up to date. You can verify this by loading edge://settings/help.
  2. Load edge://flags/#edge-devtools-command-palette in the Microsoft Edge address bar; this should focus the experimental flag that we need to configure.
  3. Set the Command Palette flag to Enabled.
  4. Restart Microsoft Edge.

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl-Shift-Space to display the launcher at any time in the browser. Start typing and Edge will return a list of matching commands. It may take some time to get used to using the command bar for certain operations.

Edge displays keyboard shortcuts for commands in the command palette interface, which may speed things up further for users who prefer to use the shortcuts.

Closing Words

The Command Palette looks like a handy addition to Edge. It opens quickly and supports a good number of commands. Edge users who use keyboard shortcuts for many actions already may not find it too useful, as most commands can be executed directly using these shortcuts. Still, some Edge users may find the new feature useful.

Note that Command Palette is an experimental feature. It may one day become available in stable versions of Edge, but there is also a chance that it is removed without notice.

The best launcher-like feature in a browser was Firefox's Ubiquity, if you ask me. Sadly, Mozilla decided to cancel the project more than a decade ago.

Now You: Quick actions in the address bar, command palette as a launcher: how useful do you find these?

Summary
Microsoft is testing a Command Bar in the Edge web browser
Article Name
Microsoft is testing a Command Bar in the Edge web browser
Description
Microsoft Edge Canary users may test the new command palette of the web browser now.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

edge site by site

Microsoft Edge: add and display sites in the sidebar
windows photos editor

Microsoft is testing an image editor in Edge
microsoft defender smartscreen

How to deal with Microsoft Edge's "isn't commonly downloaded" warning
Microsoft Edge Dev adds a share button to the PDF toolbar

Microsoft Edge Dev adds a share button to the PDF toolbar
microsoft edge collections

Is Anyone using Microsoft Edge's Collections feature?
Microsoft Edge gets a new gaming homepage and enhancements for Xbox Cloud games

Microsoft Edge gets a new gaming homepage and enhancements for Xbox Cloud games

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Chris Heilmann said on July 20, 2022 at 7:42 am
    Reply

    I’m the PM working on that feature and we’d love to get more feedback on what could be done better. There is also an official explainer on GitHub: https://github.com/MicrosoftEdge/DevTools/blob/main/explainers/CommandPalette/explainer.md

  2. Anonymous said on July 20, 2022 at 9:39 am
    Reply

    Just the bloat I need

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved