Mozilla is testing Quick Actions in Firefox's Address Bar
Mozilla's Firefox web browser could soon support a feature that Mozilla calls Quick Actions. These commands may be launched from the browser's address bar directly, for example, to view the source code of a page or open the preferences of the browser.
Quick Actions may speed up certain operations in Firefox, and they may assist users who have tried to execute commands in the browser's address bar previously.
Google introduced support for Quick Actions back in 2020 in the company's Chrome browser. Chrome users may run commands such as "manage passwords", "clear browsing data", or "translate page" directly from the address bar of the browser.
Mozilla's implementation works similarly. When Firefox users start to type supported commands in the address bar, a Quick Actions option is displayed in the list of suggestions.
One example: when you are on a site, you may start to type "view source" to get the option to view the page's source code right away.
The implementation goes beyond that, however, as certain commands are displayed when the address bar is activated; this is different from Chrome's implementation, which does not display commands when the address bar of the browser is activated.
The following options are displayed in Firefox Nightly right now: Clear history, Open Downloads, Refresh Nightly, Restart Nightly, Open Settings.
The feature is experimental at this stage, and it is possible that some commands may be removed or replaced. The ability to refresh the browser looks like it could be a prime candidate for that, as it could lead to the accidental refreshing of the browser.
Typed commands differ from Chrome's Quick Actions feature. Firefox users may type "take screenshot" to capture the screen, or "restart Firefox" to restart the browser.
Firefox Quick Actions: Experimental feature
Quick Actions is an experimental feature at this stage. It is only available in Firefox Nightly, and there only for en-US locales. Additionally, Firefox users need to enable the feature in the advanced preferences first before it becomes available.
- Load about:config in the Firefox address bar.
- Confirm that you will be careful to proceed.
- Search for browser.urlbar.quickactions.enabled and create the Boolean preference. It should be set to TRUE automatically.
- Search for browser.urlbar.shortcuts.quickactions and create the Boolean preference. It is set to true automatically as well.
Once done, you may start using Quick Actions by activating the browser's address bar or typing the first letters of supported commands.
Closing Words
Quick Actions add another option to Firefox without taking anything away. Users who prefer using the keyboard whenever possible may find it useful, as it may speed up certain browser actions. Mozilla may also be able to help Firefox users who type commands in the address bar unknowingly.
The Quick Actions feature is experimental at this stage. There is a possibility that it will be removed from Firefox during development, but that seems unlikely, especially since Chrome supports Quick Actions as well.
Now You: which quick actions would you like to see supported by your browser?
Comments
Once again, Firefox forges the path ahead by deciding to play catch-up in its point-by-point mimicry of what’s available on Chrome.
And it is bad because? It seems it’s an early stage and already differs from chrome. I don’t why people are fixated that copying, catching up with chrome is a bad thing.
Some immanent flaw. I am still a monkey myself sitting on a tree refusing to copy the upright walk and the invention of fire. God forbid we copy tools like hammers and what not. Only the original inventor is entitled to the creation, ideally with 100 patents and a permanent licensing fee.
Keyboards are just copies of typewriters.
/sarcasm
The real problem is to know why …
Why Mozilla is going to add many lines of code to be able to type “view codes” instead of CTRL+U and why they don’t work on optimizing their browser, making it more secure, faster or creating real differentiating advances.
Are you seriously gatekeeping children from becoming web developers? I mean I know my keyboard shortcuts, but we all started learning this at some point.
These actions appear useless to the tech savvy but I am not sure it is realistic to defend a browser as a tool only to be used by us. Just move on with your life. Why so upset? DIsable and ignore.
No opinion, really. Unless to consider maybe that pros won’t need these ‘Quick Actions’ and that newbies might not even know what they correspond to.
Personally I’ve opted for the Search bar in the Toolbar (for the time this will continue to be supported) because I dislike the drop-down results menu every time I type whatever in the urlbar, so I won’t be concerned by ‘Quick Actions’. Otherwise would I use it or block it with its about:config pref? Undoubtedly block it. I’m not saying I’m right, aware preferences and feelings are never an argument but my impression regarding browsers in general is that anything you do is almost always (trending) followed by an assistance aiming to anticipate your possible needs and choices, and that gets on my nerves and calls the same reaction on my part, “Move off, if I need any help I’ll call you”.