Linux is performing better than Windows 11 according to this benchmark test
When it comes to benchmarks, most computer users are probably interested in performance comparisons of hardware and software running on the same operating system. Is this or that graphics card better for a gaming PC? Which Android device offers the better performance?
Cross-operating-system benchmarks are not seen as often, but they may provide insight on how well, or not, a particular operating system is doing in comparison to another.
The most recent Phoronix benchmark suggests that Linux is beating Windows 11 in most benchmarks on devices that are powered by Intel Alder Lake processors. Phoronix, for those who have never encountered the site before, has been around since 2004. It is a site that focuses on Linux hardware and other Linux topics.
The site performed the test several times since the release of Intel's Core i9 12900K Alder Lake processor. Windows 11 outperformed Linux in the initial test back in November 2021, and this came down to missing Linux kernel patches according to the author. The Linux kernel received performance fixes for Alder Lake in the meantime, and the author decided to run the benchmarks again to see if the situation has improved.
The same computer system was used in the benchmark. It is powered by an Intel Core i9 12900K processor at default speeds, an ASUS ROG STRIX z690-E gaming WiFI motherboard, 2x 16 Gigabytes of DDR5-6000 memory, a 500 Gigabyte Western Digital Black SN850 NVMe SSD, and a Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card.
Windows 11 Pro, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS after installation of the Linux 5.18 Stable kernel, and Intel's Clear Linux 36580 were tested in the benchmarks.
The author threw lots of benchmarks at all four operating systems. No system came out at top all of the time, but Windows 11 Pro performed worse in most of the tests. While at least one of the Linux systems did better in most benchmarks than Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Pro did beat all three Linux systems in some of the benchmarks.
Some benchmarks had rather bizarre results. Take the data visualization benchmark ParaView as an example: Windows 11 Pro had the worst performance score in three of four benchmark runs, but in the last, it came in first. An other interesting observation is that Ubuntu 22.04 LTS without the kernel 5.18 stable patch fared better in some of the benchmarks than Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with Linux kernel 5.18.
Closing Words
If anything, the benchmarks highlight that Linux performance on systems with Intel's Core i9 12900K processor has improved in the past ten months. That is a good development of course. Windows 11 Pro did not perform overly well in many benchmarks, but performance is just one part of the equation.
Now You: do you run Windows or Linux? Would you switch to Linux as a Windows user?
Comments
Linux is way lighter than Windows, so I would expect it to perform better than Windows on most benchmarks.
This is the same obviousness that I was going to point out.
Just raw meat to start a nerd fight for engagement.
Ubuntu–an African concept that means “the profound sense that we are human only through the humanity of others; that if we are to accomplish anything in this world, it will in equal measure be due to the work and achievements of others.”
I am because you are.
Thanks.
I’ll take Linux; I much prefer working with the OS because everything is simplified. Unfortunately, Windows is the dominant system in the US, and I found it nearly impossible to use only a LInux OS.
That Windows has market dominance (not just in USA) is the nub of the issue. We are a species of followers. MS are smart. They have deals with manufacturers to pre-install Windows. They give schools (get ’em young) and business inexpensive software and make their money out of Mums and Dads who get the same for home.
I supported MS products for years and was supplied with Windows and Office for Windows software for home use. Why would I choose Linux in that circumstance? I no longer support MS based software but continue programming office products (notably Excel), including calls to Windows libraries. Shifting would result in a significant need to re-write. Back to step #1. No thanks. Linux users have reasons they use Linux. Windows users have reasons they use Windows.
Favoring Linus over Windows becomes a religion for some people. Brand me an Atheist. People need guidance before they make their choice. I recommend people use what suits their needs, and not listen to slick advertising or religious nutters.
The reality is many people do not understand operating systems and are wary or afraid to switch. Skilled users telling people Linux is better does not help others make the right personal decision, nor does it help them change.
“I use Linux because it is the best is rubbish advice”. “You don’t have to stick with the OS that came with your PC” is a statement that fails to help anybody. “If you want to think about a less problematic system than Windows, here is a list of resources that will help you make a personal decision” is better advice.
@Anonymous: while I agree with your reasoning, it smacks somewhat of Windows religion.
You state: “I no longer support MS based software but continue programming office products (notably Excel), including calls to Windows libraries. Shifting would result in a significant need to re-write. Back to step #1. No thanks.”
There programs out there that are compatible with Excel, such as LibreOffice, or better still, Softmaker’s Planmaker. You would not have to rewrite entirely.
That people are afraid to switch is understandable, but then they really have 2 options:
– investigate the alternatives thoroughly, and if they think they have found a good alternative get help and make the switch, or
– stick with what they have and are used to, but then STFU and stop whining about what you are using.
They cannot have their cake and eat it.
You are absolutely right. Although I wish to abandon Microsoft with all my heart, the alternative requires some knowledge in computers which I don’t have as a user (I understand it is very simple for people that knows the inside of is). Potty, I hate that cooperations enforce on us what ever give them more and more and more … money over our freedom of choice and privacy.
I would not say I have computer knowledge, besides knowing some names of the parts. I can google and replace memory or hard drives. I use Linux. Most command line or terminal is done by copy and paste from google(carefully checked) or nice people, when I want/need to use it once or twice a year. If you can use Window’s OS software you should be able to use Linux.
Windows 11 is crap. What’s new? I have pointed in the past, I think I’m losing about 30% off PCI bandwidth compared to Windows 10. GPUs usually don’t feel it, because they don’t saturate the link, but PCI storage devices do.
The only thing really keeping me away from Linux is the fact that Office 365 is way superior than other software,including Libreoffice
@Mortov Molotov: there is the Softmaker Office suite that closely resembles MS’s Office and there is a Linux version.
I haven’t used Office 365 so I don’t know what features it has that makes it superior. I’ve used the regular Microsoft Office, but not in a hardcore way, just like an Average Joe and I don’t see any difference between it and LibreOffice. A friend of mine needs MathType for formulas inside spreadsheet files and when I was convincing him to switch to LibreOffice, we were both concerned if MathType will work with LibreOffice and when I found out that it did, it completely sealed the deal for me – LibreOffice is everything one needs.
No surprise here. Windows 11 is a bloated piece of garbage, and it keeps getting worst.
They need to start over with Windows 7 as the base. Windows 7 has a usable interface, light on resources, and no WebView2/cloud/server-side bloated garbage funneling data to Microsoft 24/7.
The only reason why many users remain Windows is because a lot of softwares are too good on Windows and have no good replacement for Linux, like video editor, nothing match SonyVegas or Adobe, so many games…
@userpassadmin: that argument is a decade old, the Linux world has changed.
From last March:
https://www.dedoimedo.com/computers/windows-moving-away-sw-checklist.html
@anonymous: LOL. In the list of most important apps, most are deemed compatible/not needing work.
He then goes on to state “I’ve been using Linux in my production setup for many years now”, so he thus contradicts his own quandary.
His 2 main areas of gripe are Office apps and game apps. For Office there are good alternatives, for games I cannot judge because I don’t use any.
So, have you really done the research yourself regarding the availability of Linux alternatives?
for video editor, not even davinci resolve? i thought davinci resolve have quite a excellent reputation in video editor world.
as for game, anti cheat and drm is the bane most of the time.
> Linux is performing better than Windows 11 according to this benchmark test
In benchmarks and other software nobody heard of. Sure, those programs have Windows versions, but i bet they’re just there because of “here are compiled exes for Win, now stop bugging us!” and aren’t actually optimized for Windows usage. Tell us when it will be performing better in 3DMark, CineBench, CrystalDiskMark, PCMark or even UserBenchmark and we’ll accept it; native of course, not via WINE or other similar “hacks”.
Yeah, Linux is nice for its intended use. I’m running over 20 instances of Debian, Ubuntu Server and Alpine without any GUI and would never consider it for desktop usage (not that i’ve never tried)…just like a plane is great for travel from Berlin to New York, a lawn tractor for mowing lawn, a VW Golf for driving to work and slippers for walking from kitchen to bathroom; they can’t be substituted for each other.
So why are we not getting more Linux reviews here? Seems it’s mostly Windows news.
Where is Mike Turcotte?
@Anonymous: +1
I have Dell Latitude with good Linux support, work as developer, made some tests and Linux had better results than Windows but I use WI sows 11.
Why?
Pure performance is not all, not for me.
I use this notebook with external 4K display and fractional scaling is real pain on Linux (Only KDE can handle that, but also with some limitations. On Windows i can set such things, separately for each display in just few seconds.
Other thing: window managing. With snap assistant it’s far far better on Windows. With PowerToys I can’t compare anything to Windows
So, even if I lose some performance, I still gain a lot of comfort and productivity. For me winner is clear
Ubuntu of all things too! That’s not a light or fast distro anymore, it’s “snappy” =) Still, looks bad for windows when it gets beaten by a sluggish behemoth distro. I love it. I guess all the spyware and telemetry, combined with overprotective and bloated AV does make a difference. Imagine a “clean” windows, THAT would be something great… Too bad we can’t have that..until that day when the source code leaks hahaaaaa.. Imagine that! Windows source code, just remove all the garbage and compile a lean mean OS and share it. Chaos. Mayhem. Freedom.
What a stupid post.
There are a few niggles with Linux generically that keep me from switching to it.
One is the ease of installing devices. Windows is far slicker for device installation. My Bluetooth mouse takes about half an hour to install on a fresh install of Linux mainly due to Linux being finnicky about how to set up Bluetooth devices. If I struggle as an IT professional then a typical end user stands no chance.
Additionally, in South Africa, there are multiple unofficial locale “standards” that are accepted accross organisations. Linux cannot handle this. I have raised it with several people and it gets bounced back that Linux only supports the specified standard. i.e. Linux refuse to allow “.” as a decimal separator and only use “,” and for date format. This breaks files such as Excel type files when moving between Windows and Linux. Windows deals with locale settings with ease. Linux cannot.
Another thing that is a problem is that the mainstream software typically does not support Linux. Windows is domininant but the main reason is that Microsoft Office is made for Windows. That is the biggest catch. If you could have Office easily installed and running on Linux, you would have other major software players making their software available for Linux. Unfortunately, LibreOffice and OpenOffice are poor substitutes for MS Office.
That is really the crux of it.
C’mon, everybody know that 10 is shite and 11 is around 20% shitier than 10.
So that is not brand new fact.
Enjoy 7 ESU. Peace!