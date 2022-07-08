New Chrome experiment promises better battery life

Martin Brinkmann
Jul 8, 2022
Google Chrome
|
0

Google is testing a new feature in Chrome Canary and Dev versions of the company's web browser that may improve battery life according to Google.

chrome quick intensive timer throttling

Called Quick Intensive Throttling after loading, the feature throttles JavaScript activity much earlier if the pages are loaded in the background.

When pages are loaded in the background in Chrome, the browser will throttle them after 5 minutes. The new feature reduces the period to 10 seconds, which improves battery life of the device.

ADVERTISEMENT

The change affects the throttling of web pages that are open in the background in Chrome. Chrome throttles wake up JavaScript timers to 1 per minute, but only after a tab has not been active for 5 minutes. The change starts the throttling much earlier, and this has a positive effect on battery life.

Google notes on the experiment's Chrome Status page that it noticed "significant improvement (~10%) to CPU time when all tabs are hidden and silent". While it may happen that all tabs are "hidden and silent", e.g., when a user steps away from the device, gains will be less than that in most cases.

Currently, wake ups from JS timers are throttled to 1 per minute after the page has spent 5 minutes in the background [1], which is very conservative and was chosen to allow a launch of Intensive Wake Up Throttling with minimal regression risk, so we’re considering of reducing this timeout to 10 seconds if the page is loaded when hidden.

Chrome users who run Dev or Canary versions of the web browser may enable the new feature in the following way:

  1. Load chrome://flags/#quick-intensive-throttling-after-loading in the web browser's address bar.
  2. Switch the status of the experiment Quick intensive throttling after loading to Enabled.
  3. Restart the browser.

The feature is enabled by default after the restart, and Chrome will throttle JavaScript on background pages earlier as a consequence.

Google notes that it did not experience any issues during internal testing of the feature. If you notice issues, you may undo the change by setting the status of the preference to Default or Disabled.

The experiment is available for Chrome on all supported platforms.

Now You: do you care about your browser's battery life?

Summary
New Chrome experiment promises better battery life
Article Name
New Chrome experiment promises better battery life
Description
Google is testing a new feature in Chrome Canary and Dev versions of the company's web browser that may improve battery life according to Google.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

google chrome 103 security update

Chrome 103 update fixes 0-Day security issue that is exploited in the wild
toucan learn languages

Toucan: Can you learn a language while browsing the web?
edge translate

A Year after other browsers, Chrome is finally getting a partial translate feature
google chrome 103

Google Chrome 103 launches with new prerendering technology
extension fingerprints

Your installed browser extension may be used to fingerprint you
vytal spoof location user agent

Vytal: browser extension to spoof your location and user agent

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved