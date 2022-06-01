Microsoft Edge 102 fixes 31 security issues

Microsoft released a new stable version of the company's Edge web browser on May 31, 2022. Microsoft Edge 102 is a security update first and foremost, that addresses 31 different security issues in the browser.

Most of the security issues affect Chromium, the core of the Edge browser, which it shares with Google Chrome and several other browsers, including Vivaldi, Brave, and Opera. Some security fixes are Edge specific, as they address issues in components that are unique to Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft lists three security issues that are exclusive to Edge:

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30128

Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30127

Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Spoofing Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26905

Two of the vulnerabilities have a severity rating of moderate, one, CVE-2022-26905, a severity rating of low. None of the issues appear to be exploited at this point, as Microsoft makes no mention of that on the CVE pages.

The official release notes list four new policies that Microsoft added to Microsoft Edge 102. These are:

AllHttpAuthSchemesAllowedForOrigins - List of origins that allow all HTTP authentication

OutlookHubMenuEnabled - Allow users to access the Outlook menu

NetworkServiceSandboxEnabled - Enable the network service sandbox

UserAgentClientHintsGREASEUpdateEnabled - Control the User-Agent Client Hints GREASE Update feature

No new features are introduced in Edge 102 according to the release notes. Microsoft may introduce features in Edge updates that it does not list in the release notes.

Microsoft Edge is updated automatically by default. Edge users may speed up the installation of updates on desktop systems by selecting Menu > Help and Feedback > About Microsoft Edge, or by loading edge://settings/help directly in the browser's address bar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The page that opens displays the current version of Edge. Microsoft Edge runs a check for updates whenever the page is opened; any update that is found is downloaded and installed automatically. A restart is required to complete the update.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Microsoft Edge 102 fixes 31 security issues Description Microsoft released a new stable version of the company's Edge web browser on May 31, 2022, that fixes security issues. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement