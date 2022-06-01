Microsoft Edge 102 fixes 31 security issues

Martin Brinkmann
Jun 1, 2022
Microsoft Edge
|
0

Microsoft released a new stable version of the company's Edge web browser on May 31, 2022. Microsoft Edge 102 is a security update first and foremost, that addresses 31 different security issues in the browser.

microsoft edge 102

Most of the security issues affect Chromium, the core of the Edge browser, which it shares with Google Chrome and several other browsers, including Vivaldi, Brave, and Opera. Some security fixes are Edge specific, as they address issues in components that are unique to Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft lists three security issues that are exclusive to Edge:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30128
  • Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30127
  • Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Spoofing Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26905

Two of the vulnerabilities have a severity rating of moderate, one, CVE-2022-26905, a severity rating of low. None of the issues appear to be exploited at this point, as Microsoft makes no mention of that on the CVE pages.

The official release notes list four new policies that Microsoft added to Microsoft Edge 102. These are:

  • AllHttpAuthSchemesAllowedForOrigins - List of origins that allow all HTTP authentication
  • OutlookHubMenuEnabled - Allow users to access the Outlook menu
  • NetworkServiceSandboxEnabled - Enable the network service sandbox
  • UserAgentClientHintsGREASEUpdateEnabled - Control the User-Agent Client Hints GREASE Update feature

No new features are introduced in Edge 102 according to the release notes. Microsoft may introduce features in Edge updates that it does not list in the release notes.

Microsoft Edge is updated automatically by default. Edge users may speed up the installation of updates on desktop systems by selecting Menu > Help and Feedback > About Microsoft Edge, or by loading edge://settings/help directly in the browser's address bar.

The page that opens displays the current version of Edge. Microsoft Edge runs a check for updates whenever the page is opened; any update that is found is downloaded and installed automatically. A restart is required to complete the update.

Summary
Microsoft Edge 102 fixes 31 security issues
Article Name
Microsoft Edge 102 fixes 31 security issues
Description
Microsoft released a new stable version of the company's Edge web browser on May 31, 2022, that fixes security issues.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

microsoft edge import browser data on each launch

Microsoft hopes to improve Edge with permanent imports from Chrome
Microsoft Secure Network is now available as a limited preview in Edge Canary

Microsoft Secure Network is now available as a limited preview in Edge Canary
edge-browser usage share april 2022

Microsoft Edge beats Safari and Firefox to become second after Chrome on desktop systems
microsoft edge 101 release

Microsoft Edge 101 patches 25 security issues
edge secure network

Microsoft Edge Secure Network: browser VPN with 1GB free data
vivaldi 5.2 browser update

Vivaldi and Microsoft patch 0-day vulnerability in their browsers

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved