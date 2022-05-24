DropPoint makes drag and drop operations easier

Martin Brinkmann
May 24, 2022
Windows software
|
0

Windows, Mac OS and Linux support drag and drop operations to move or copy files from one location to another. The open source cross-platform application DropPoint aims to make drag & drop operations easier on all three desktop operating systems.

droppoint

Dragging files from one location to another can be time consuming. You may need to open a second window and place both windows next to each other before you can start the drag & drop operation.

DropPoint changes the process by adding an always visible element on the screen that can be used as temporary storage for files. All it takes is to drag all files onto the element on the screen and to drag them again from the element to the destination. It is like a shopping basket, but for files and folders. A keyboard shortcut, Shift-Caps Lock on Windows and Linux systems, and Shift-Tab on Mac OS systems, toggles the visibility of the element on the screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

DropPoint is available for Linux, Mac OS and Windows. Windows may throw a SmartScreen warning on first run of the application.

It is an Electron application, which means that it has quite the large size, especially when compared to other applications of its type. File copy tools such as SmartCopyTool, TeraCopy, or Copy Handler improve the copy process. Our first review of a specialized program dates back to the 2008 review of Piky Basket for Windows.

DropPoint supports a couple of features that users may like. Besides cross-platform support, it is also supporting virtual desktops and workspaces. Usage is always identical. Drop files onto the DropPoint element on the screen, and drag them from the element to the target location once you have added all the files that you want to copy to it.

You can perform multiple drag operations onto the element to collect files from different locations before sending them to the desired target location.

The open source tool supports copy operations only. If you want to move files, you still need to use other means to do so.

Closing Words

DropPoint is a useful open source tool designed to improve drag & drop operations on desktop systems. It is easy to use and works exactly as described. The main downside to using the tool is that it has a large size when compared to copy tools that exist for all operating systems.

Now You: how do you copy files from one location to another?

Summary
software image
Author Rating
1star1star1star1stargray
no rating based on 0 votes
Software Name
DropPoint
Operating System
Windows, Mac, Linux
Software Category
Productivity
Landing Page
https://github.com/GameGodS3/DropPoint
Advertisement

Related content

portmaster interface

First look at Portmaster, an open source cross-platform network monitor
ccleaner 6.0 performance optimizer

CCleaner 6.0 launches with new Performance Optimizer tool

Windows Package Manager winget is getting portable application support
revo uninstaller 5.0.0

Revo Uninstaller Pro 5.0.0 released with lots of improvements
keepass 2.51

KeePass 2.51 Password Manager update launches with user interface improvements
windows 11 custom context menu

Add Custom Context Menu items to Windows 11's File Explorer menu

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved