Featured and Established Publisher badges are now listed on the Chrome Web Store

Martin Brinkmann
Apr 21, 2022
Google Chrome extensions
|
2

If you have visited the Chrome Web Store recently, you may have noticed that many extensions show up with a featured and established publisher badge on the Store.

chrome extensions web store featured

The Chrome Web Store is the go-to place when it comes to the installation of extensions for the browser. Since many browsers are based on the same core as Chrome, users of these browsers may also install extensions from Google's store.

The badge may look similarly to the recommended badge that Mozilla has been using since 2019 in the Firefox Add-on Store, and there are indeed some similarities. Recommended Firefox extensions are curated by Mozilla, and extensions with the featured badge in Chrome are also handpicked by Chrome team members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google notes that featured extensions follow the company's best practices technically and "meet a high standard of user experience and design". Furthermore, to be selected by a member of the Chrome team, extensions need to respect the privacy of users and have a "store listing page that is clear and helpful to users" and featuring "quality images and a detailed description".

chrome publisher verification

The second badge that Google launched on the Chrome Web Store provides validation for publishers. The "Established Publisher badge" highlights publishers on the Chrome Web Store that verified their identity and have a "consistent positive track record with Google services and compliance with the Developer program policy".

The publisher badge is displayed to the right of the publisher name or web address. It comes in different sizes, that depend on the length of the publisher name.

Google notes that any extension developer will be considered, provided that the developer does not "have any unresolved violations and follows the Chrome Web Store Developer Program Policies". It takes at least a couple of months for new developers before they quality for inclusion.

Google is running trials for other inclusion options. Currently, it is running a trial that "allows developers to nominate extensions for the Featured badge".

Closing Words

The Featured badge confirms that an extension adheres to Google's best practices and respects user privacy. It does not tell users anything about the provided functionality or how useful it is. One of Chrome's most popular extensions, uBlock Origin, does not have the featured bag nor the provider verification badge, but it is still one of the most useful extensions for the browser.

The Established Publisher badge looks to be more useful, as it weeds out new publishers and some of the malicious actors. While it should not be trusted blindly by Chrome users, it may play a factor when it comes to verifying Chrome extensions.

Now You: what is your take on Chrome's new established publisher and featured badges?

Summary
Featured and Established Publisher badges are now listed on the Chrome Web Store
Article Name
Featured and Established Publisher badges are now listed on the Chrome Web Store
Description
If you have visited the Chrome Web Store recently, you may have noticed that many extensions show up with a featured and established publisher badge on the Store.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Video Ad-Block for Twitch extension banned from Chrome and Firefox for redirecting users and injecting referral links

Video Ad-Block for Twitch extension banned from Chrome and Firefox for redirecting users and injecting referral links
fake profile detector

Fake Profile Detector tells you if people are real or fake online
virustotal browser extension

Virus scanning service VirusTotal releases VT4Browsers extension for Chrome and Firefox
whatsapp code verify

Meta releases Code Verify extension for WhatsApp Web
ublock origin dark mode interface

uBlock Origin adds support for a dark theme, a new setting to block network activity at browser launch
music mode

Play audio only on YouTube to save bandwidth with Music Mode for YouTube

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. John G. said on April 21, 2022 at 3:43 pm
    Reply

    A nice improvement. I also expect that Google will change the way to manage protocol handlers (e.g. as FF has actually), to set mailto links to a desired mail company (i.e. Yahoo, Gmail and others). Thanks for the article! :]

  2. Juraj said on April 21, 2022 at 4:05 pm
    Reply

    This is for sure a step in the right direction!

    For normal users it’s impossible to tell how trustworthy the extension AND it’s author are.

    These two badges together on a single extension will make it easy to spot and trust, reducing chances to get a malicious extensions to minimum (even if not 0, it’s much better than nothing).

    And the best part is, unlike Mozilla with ONLY 113 “Recommended” extensions (out of 27000):
    https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/search/?promoted=recommended&sort=updated&type=extension

    This covers so much more extensions!
    I’m author of 11 extensions for Chrome and 5 of them is “Featured”:
    https://chrome.google.com/webstore/search/fastaddons.com?hl=en&_category=extensions

    On the other hand, those in Mozilla are near 100% safe because of manual code review.
    But still, I think quantity wins over quality here.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved