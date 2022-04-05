Mozilla Firefox 99.0: here is what is new

Martin Brinkmann
Apr 5, 2022
Firefox
|
4

Mozilla released Firefox 99.0 Stable, Firefox 91.8.0 ESR and Firefox 99.0 for Android on April 5, 2022 to the public. The new release includes security fixes, sandbox strengthening on Linux devices, and support for autofill and capture of credit card data in Germany and France.

firefox 99

All development channels are also updated. Firefox Beta and Developer editions are upgraded to version 100.0, and Firefox Nightly is moved to 101.

Executive Summary

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Firefox 99.0 and Firefox 91.8 ESR include security fixes.
  • Firefox's Linux sandbox has been improved in this release.

Firefox 99.0 download and update

Here are the links to the official download repositories.

Firefox 99.0 new features and improvements

Firefox on Linux includes an improved sandbox. The change limits the access of processes that are exposed to web content so that they no longer have access to the X Window system (X11).

Other changes

  • Credit Card autofill and capture is supported in Germany and France in the new release.
  • The keyboard shortcut n toggles the Narrate feature in Reader Mode.
  • Search support with and without diacritics in the PDF Viewer.

Developer Changes

  • navigator.pdfViewerEnabled is now enabled, and is the recommended way to determine whether a browser supports inline display of PDF files when navigating to them
  • Firefox supports the RTCPeerConnection.setConfiguration() method now.
  • The Network Information API is disabled by default on all platform because it "it exposes a significant amount of user information that might be used for fingerprinting".

Enterprise changes

  • An issue with Outlook Web Access  was resolved that caused some fields to work improperly.
  • Fixed the ability to install add-ons from addons.mozilla.org if install_sources in ExtensionSettings specified a different source.

Known Issues

Gallery Mode in the Zoom web client is accessible in Firefox, but video may not work always with "breakout rooms in gallery mode". The issue may be resolved by leaving the room and re-entering it.

Security updates / fixes

Security updates are revealed after the official release of the web browser. You find the information published here after release.

Outlook

Firefox 99 is the last major two-digit release of the browser. The next release is Firefox 100, which will be out on May 3, 2022 according to the schedule. There is the chance that some site functionality may break, for instance, when sites parse the user-agent string of Firefox incorrectly. System administrators may use the network.http.useragent.forceVersion preference to keep the version in the user agent below 100.

Firefox extension reviews and news

Recent Firefox news and tips

Additional information / sources

Summary
Mozilla Firefox 99.0: here is what is new
Article Name
Mozilla Firefox 99.0: here is what is new
Description
Mozilla released Firefox 99.0 Stable, Firefox 91.8.0 ESR and Firefox 99.0 for Android on April 5, 2022 to the public.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Video Ad-Block for Twitch extension banned from Chrome and Firefox for redirecting users and injecting referral links

Video Ad-Block for Twitch extension banned from Chrome and Firefox for redirecting users and injecting referral links
firefox 100

Firefox 100 requires the Windows Update KB4474419 on Windows 7
mdn plus

Mozilla launches MDN Plus service in some regions
cookie consent cookie blocker preferences

Cookie Block corrects GDPR violations in the browser
firefox 98.0.2

Firefox 98.0.2 fixes a crash on Windows, an add-ons issue, and more
youtube av1 codec

Firefox 100 is getting AV1 hardware decoding support on Windows

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on April 5, 2022 at 2:44 pm
    Reply

    I think that credit card capture is a dangerous security breach. I would never do it, but I am not French or German. Likewise, I don’t allow autofill of credit card or password information. I say that safety trumps convenience.

    1. Martin Brinkmann said on April 5, 2022 at 3:06 pm
      Reply

      I never tried, but it is likely prompting the user before saving anything.

    2. motang said on April 5, 2022 at 4:10 pm
      Reply

      Yes totally agree. I don’t auto fill any type of information. FF has asked to save my CC info before and I have opted out of it.

  2. Andy Prough said on April 5, 2022 at 3:17 pm
    Reply

    It seems like Mozilla should not be trying to capture credit card numbers and I sincerely hope Firefox does not do like Chrome and advertise to websites that the card info is available. I know that Chrome has been doing it for a long time, but then again there’s a lot of reasons I do not use Chrome. The more that Firefox emulates all the worst parts of Chrome, the more that we need a different browser engine that is developed completely independently.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved