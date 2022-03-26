Google releases emergency update for Chrome

Martin Brinkmann
Mar 26, 2022
Google Chrome
7

Google released an update for Google Chrome Stable Stable on March 25, 2022. The emergency update patches a 0-day security issue in the web browser that is exploited in the wild according to Google.

The update brings the Stable version of the browser to version 99.0.4844.84.

The update is already available for all supported desktop systems and Google notes that it will roll out automatically to all devices "over the coming days/weeks". Chrome users may want to speed up the installation of the security fixes in the following way:

  1. Open the Chrome web browser (either version).
  2. Select Menu > Help > About Google Chrome, or load chrome://settings/help directly in the address bar.

Google Chrome displays the version that is installed on the page that opens. An update check is run and any update that is found will be downloaded and installed. Chrome should pick up the released security update.

The release announcement posts for the Stable version, on the official Google Chrome Releases blog provides some information on the patched vulnerability.

The update fixes a single security issue that is rated as high. High is the second highest classification after critical.

[$TBD][1309225] High CVE-2022-1096: Type Confusion in V8. Reported by anonymous on 2022-03-23

Google notes that it is aware that an exploit exists for the vulnerability and that it is already used in attacks. The company does not provide additional information on the issue at this point. How the attacks are performed and their scope is unclear at this point.

The fixed security issues is the second 0-Day vulnerability that Google patched in 2022 in the Chrome web browser. The first security update was released in February 2022 to address an issue that was exploited actively at the time as well.

Chrome users should install the security patch as early as possible to protect the browser and their data against attacks targeting the issue. Google released an update for the Extended Stable channel of the browser as well on the same day, but makes no mention of a patched security issue in the announcement.

Now You: how often and when do you update your browsers?

  1. osaka jiimi said on March 26, 2022 at 7:38 am
    lets face it, chromium is insecure – patching zero-days used in the wild is becoming a weekly occurrence

    1. Iron Heart said on March 26, 2022 at 8:31 am
      @osaka jimi

      > chromium is insecure

      Not more so than any other browser.

      It has 80%+ market share, thus is the most attacked.

      Firefox is a complete joke: https://madaidans-insecurities.github.io/firefox-chromium.html (article has recently been updated as well)

    2. roger said on March 26, 2022 at 9:51 am
      chromium is the new adobe – avoid at all costs

  2. Dennis said on March 26, 2022 at 7:47 am
    I wonder if Bromite is affected…

    1. walker said on March 26, 2022 at 9:04 am
      Reply

      the more, the better (fixed!)

  3. Leopeva64 said on March 26, 2022 at 7:50 am
    Speaking of Chrome, this browser will soon let you add notes to webpages (don’t confuse with the option to take a screenshot and making annotations on it). It’s something similar to the ‘comments’ you can add in Edge’s PDF reader:

    https://redd.it/tmfyfg

    .

  4. Paul(us) said on March 26, 2022 at 9:43 am
    Always mostly direct when I am reading about it I am updating any browser to the latest stable version.
    This is because a browser is even with my ferry secure firewall, maybe even better antivirus program, and all the addons I have installed which are supposed to make the browser even more secure a ferry contamination admissible switch (link) from my computer.

