Google releases emergency update for Chrome

Google released an update for Google Chrome Stable Stable on March 25, 2022. The emergency update patches a 0-day security issue in the web browser that is exploited in the wild according to Google.

The update brings the Stable version of the browser to version 99.0.4844.84.

The update is already available for all supported desktop systems and Google notes that it will roll out automatically to all devices "over the coming days/weeks". Chrome users may want to speed up the installation of the security fixes in the following way:

Open the Chrome web browser (either version). Select Menu > Help > About Google Chrome, or load chrome://settings/help directly in the address bar.

Google Chrome displays the version that is installed on the page that opens. An update check is run and any update that is found will be downloaded and installed. Chrome should pick up the released security update.

The release announcement posts for the Stable version, on the official Google Chrome Releases blog provides some information on the patched vulnerability.

The update fixes a single security issue that is rated as high. High is the second highest classification after critical.

Google notes that it is aware that an exploit exists for the vulnerability and that it is already used in attacks. The company does not provide additional information on the issue at this point. How the attacks are performed and their scope is unclear at this point.

The fixed security issues is the second 0-Day vulnerability that Google patched in 2022 in the Chrome web browser. The first security update was released in February 2022 to address an issue that was exploited actively at the time as well.

Chrome users should install the security patch as early as possible to protect the browser and their data against attacks targeting the issue. Google released an update for the Extended Stable channel of the browser as well on the same day, but makes no mention of a patched security issue in the announcement.

Now You: how often and when do you update your browsers?

