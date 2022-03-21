Firefox 100 is getting AV1 hardware decoding support on Windows

Martin Brinkmann
Mar 21, 2022
Firefox
|
12

The first three-digit version of the Firefox web browser introduces support for AV1 hardware decoding on the Windows operating system.  Planned for a May 3, 2022 release, Firefox 100 will use hardware decoding when playing AV1 video streams on Windows, provided that the computer's hardware is compatible.

youtube av1 codec

Microsoft published the requirements back in October 2020 on its Tech Community website. According to that post, hardware accelerated AV1 is supported on Windows devices with the following components:

  • An 11th generation Intel Core processor with Intel Iris X Graphics, or an Nvidia GeForce RTC 30 Series GPU, or an AMD Radeon RX 600 Series graphics.
  • Windows 10 version 1909 or later.
  • The AV1 video extension, available on the Microsoft Store.
  • A web browser that supports hardware acceleration support for AV1, or another application that supports it.

Newer hardware by Intel, AMD and Nvidia may support AV1 hardware decoding as well. AV1 promises better compression than H.264 and Google's VP9. According to the Alliance for Open Media, it may offer 50% better compression than H.264 and 20% better compression than VP9.

ADVERTISEMENT

With hardware decoding enabled, AV1 media decode work is moved to the graphics processor, which should reduce power consumption and improve battery life on mobile devices.

Firefox and Chrome support AV1 media streams since 2018, when support was first added to both browsers. Windows 10 users could add AV1 support to their devices since 2018.

The Chromium project introduced support for Av1 hardware decoding on Windows back in 2020. Firefox 100 reaches feature parity with Chomium-based browsers. While Mozilla is late to the party, the organization noted a few months ago that only 2% of all devices supported the requirements.

The most prominent website that supports AV1 is YouTube. AV1 may be selected by YouTube automatically, but users may make AV1 the preferred media codec on YouTube by switching to "Always prefer AV1" on this page.

A right-click on a video and the selection of "stats for nerds" shows whether AV1 or VP9 is used then under Codecs in the overlay that opens.

Users interested in the implementation may check out the entry on Mozilla's bug tracking website Bugzilla for additional information.

Now You: does your system support Av1 hardware decoding? Have you played AV1 videos recently?

Summary
Firefox 100 is getting AV1 hardware decoding support on Windows
Article Name
Firefox 100 is getting AV1 hardware decoding support on Windows
Description
The first three-digit version of the Firefox web browser introduces support for AV1 hardware decoding on the Windows operating system. 
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

firefox installer hash

Each Firefox download has a unique identifier
Mozilla Firefox now displays subtitles for videos in Picture-in-Picture mode in the Nightly channel

Firefox now displays subtitles for videos in Picture-in-Picture mode in the Nightly channel
libredirect privacy friendly redirects

LibRedirect loads privacy-friendly sites automatically when you load YouTube, Search, TikTok and other sites
virustotal browser extension

Virus scanning service VirusTotal releases VT4Browsers extension for Chrome and Firefox
add search engine firefox

Firefox 98.0.1 removes Yandex Search and Mail.ru search providers
firefox relay ui

Firefox Relay update brings larger attachment sizes and a filter for promotional emails

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Leak said on March 21, 2022 at 8:26 am
    Reply

    Your “AMD Radeon RX 600 Series graphics” is missing a zero there – it should be “RX 6000″…

  2. Tom Hawack said on March 21, 2022 at 9:14 am
    Reply

    This is the fist time I discover a planned Firefox feature’s requirements my OS+hardware is unable to fill at this time : Win7 and no 11th generation Intel Core processor with Intel Iris X Graphics, nor an Nvidia GeForce RTC 30 Series GPU, nor an AMD Radeon RX 600 Series graphics.

    As Churchill stated it during WWII, this is maybe not the beginning of the end (OS & hardware in tis case) but perhaps the end of the beginning. I’ll remember obsolescence in perspective started in Spring 2022 for my concern.

    As Sir Tom Jones sings it, maybe time I get up and dance :=)

  3. Iron Heart said on March 21, 2022 at 9:35 am
    Reply

    “The Chromium project introduced support for Av1 hardware decoding on Windows back in 2020. Firefox 100 reaches feature parity with Chomium-based browsers.”

    Only 2 years late… They have 3% market share for a reason.

    1. Neutrino said on March 21, 2022 at 10:02 am
      Reply

      “Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to reform, pause or reflect”.
      – Mark Twain. ;)

      1. Cecilia Kent said on March 21, 2022 at 11:49 am
        Reply

        I’ve had a lot of worries in my life, most of which never happened. – Mark Twain

      2. Iron Heart said on March 21, 2022 at 12:23 pm
        Reply

        @Neutrino

        I know that you put this quote here because it sounds very smart to your ears, is superficially applicable here, and is intended to make any retort look stupid, but: This is not really how it works. The majority adopted cars over coaches, the majority also doesn’t want to live a hermit’s life. Is the majortiy stupid for that? Nope. The Mark Twain quote is geared towards negative societal changes and is not applicable everywhere.

        Firefox is behind in terms of engineering on a consistent basis, hence the numbers of users by now. Accept that, move on. I am merely pointing out the obvious here.

      3. ShintoPlasm said on March 21, 2022 at 12:24 pm
        Reply

        One man’s failure is another man’s lol. – Mahatma Gandhi

    2. Tom Hawack said on March 21, 2022 at 12:43 pm
      Reply

      “He wrapped himself in quotations – as a beggar would enfold himself in the purple of Emperors.”
      ? Rudyard Kipling, Many Inventions

    3. Iron s said on March 21, 2022 at 12:53 pm
      Reply

      Yeah, I’m sure billion moved to Brave for the av1 hardware decoding reason. Billion.

      1. Iron Heart said on March 21, 2022 at 3:00 pm
        Reply

        @Iron s

        Billions already use Chromium on which Brave is built, and the change rolled out to all Chromium-based browsers in 2020.

        Also, shitting on the fastest growing browser relative to market… Jeez, lol. We’ll speak about Brave in 5 years and we shall see what you have to say then.

  4. Anonymous said on March 21, 2022 at 12:57 pm
    Reply

    Unless you have a really high-end PC you absolutely need hardware accelerated AV1 support or else it bogs down your CPU, even at 1080p. And Firefox very annoyingly has software AV1 enabled by default, which I recently realized was the cause of my YouTube woes. As soon as I turned it off in favor of VP9 it made a world of difference.

    The sooner Firefox gets hardware AV1 the better. And yes, I have the hardware to support it (30-series RTX).

  5. John G. said on March 21, 2022 at 3:14 pm
    Reply

    Firefox + AMD Radeon = disaster. Anyway, good luck! Thanks for the article. :]

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved