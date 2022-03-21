Firefox 100 is getting AV1 hardware decoding support on Windows
The first three-digit version of the Firefox web browser introduces support for AV1 hardware decoding on the Windows operating system. Planned for a May 3, 2022 release, Firefox 100 will use hardware decoding when playing AV1 video streams on Windows, provided that the computer's hardware is compatible.
Microsoft published the requirements back in October 2020 on its Tech Community website. According to that post, hardware accelerated AV1 is supported on Windows devices with the following components:
- An 11th generation Intel Core processor with Intel Iris X Graphics, or an Nvidia GeForce RTC 30 Series GPU, or an AMD Radeon RX 600 Series graphics.
- Windows 10 version 1909 or later.
- The AV1 video extension, available on the Microsoft Store.
- A web browser that supports hardware acceleration support for AV1, or another application that supports it.
Newer hardware by Intel, AMD and Nvidia may support AV1 hardware decoding as well. AV1 promises better compression than H.264 and Google's VP9. According to the Alliance for Open Media, it may offer 50% better compression than H.264 and 20% better compression than VP9.
With hardware decoding enabled, AV1 media decode work is moved to the graphics processor, which should reduce power consumption and improve battery life on mobile devices.
Firefox and Chrome support AV1 media streams since 2018, when support was first added to both browsers. Windows 10 users could add AV1 support to their devices since 2018.
The Chromium project introduced support for Av1 hardware decoding on Windows back in 2020. Firefox 100 reaches feature parity with Chomium-based browsers. While Mozilla is late to the party, the organization noted a few months ago that only 2% of all devices supported the requirements.
The most prominent website that supports AV1 is YouTube. AV1 may be selected by YouTube automatically, but users may make AV1 the preferred media codec on YouTube by switching to "Always prefer AV1" on this page.
A right-click on a video and the selection of "stats for nerds" shows whether AV1 or VP9 is used then under Codecs in the overlay that opens.
Users interested in the implementation may check out the entry on Mozilla's bug tracking website Bugzilla for additional information.
Now You: does your system support Av1 hardware decoding? Have you played AV1 videos recently?
Comments
Your “AMD Radeon RX 600 Series graphics” is missing a zero there – it should be “RX 6000″…
This is the fist time I discover a planned Firefox feature’s requirements my OS+hardware is unable to fill at this time : Win7 and no 11th generation Intel Core processor with Intel Iris X Graphics, nor an Nvidia GeForce RTC 30 Series GPU, nor an AMD Radeon RX 600 Series graphics.
As Churchill stated it during WWII, this is maybe not the beginning of the end (OS & hardware in tis case) but perhaps the end of the beginning. I’ll remember obsolescence in perspective started in Spring 2022 for my concern.
As Sir Tom Jones sings it, maybe time I get up and dance :=)
“The Chromium project introduced support for Av1 hardware decoding on Windows back in 2020. Firefox 100 reaches feature parity with Chomium-based browsers.”
Only 2 years late… They have 3% market share for a reason.
“Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to reform, pause or reflect”.
– Mark Twain. ;)
I’ve had a lot of worries in my life, most of which never happened. – Mark Twain
@Neutrino
I know that you put this quote here because it sounds very smart to your ears, is superficially applicable here, and is intended to make any retort look stupid, but: This is not really how it works. The majority adopted cars over coaches, the majority also doesn’t want to live a hermit’s life. Is the majortiy stupid for that? Nope. The Mark Twain quote is geared towards negative societal changes and is not applicable everywhere.
Firefox is behind in terms of engineering on a consistent basis, hence the numbers of users by now. Accept that, move on. I am merely pointing out the obvious here.
One man’s failure is another man’s lol. – Mahatma Gandhi
“He wrapped himself in quotations – as a beggar would enfold himself in the purple of Emperors.”
? Rudyard Kipling, Many Inventions
Yeah, I’m sure billion moved to Brave for the av1 hardware decoding reason. Billion.
@Iron s
Billions already use Chromium on which Brave is built, and the change rolled out to all Chromium-based browsers in 2020.
Also, shitting on the fastest growing browser relative to market… Jeez, lol. We’ll speak about Brave in 5 years and we shall see what you have to say then.
Unless you have a really high-end PC you absolutely need hardware accelerated AV1 support or else it bogs down your CPU, even at 1080p. And Firefox very annoyingly has software AV1 enabled by default, which I recently realized was the cause of my YouTube woes. As soon as I turned it off in favor of VP9 it made a world of difference.
The sooner Firefox gets hardware AV1 the better. And yes, I have the hardware to support it (30-series RTX).
Firefox + AMD Radeon = disaster. Anyway, good luck! Thanks for the article. :]