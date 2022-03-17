How to disable Search Highlights on Windows 10

Martin Brinkmann
Mar 17, 2022
Windows 10
|
3

Windows 10 devices will soon get the new Search highlights feature that Microsoft introduced in recent Windows 11 Insider builds as well.

search highlights windows 10

Search highlights has been pushed to the Windows 10 Release Preview channel, a development channel for Windows 10 that marks the last step in the development process before tested features land in stable versions of the operating system.

Search highlights, first introduced by Microsoft on test versions of its Windows 11 operating system, brings web content to search on Windows. The home interface displays a larger list of apps and files that have been used recently on the device. The major part of the interface displays web content, such as trending searches or information about the current day. All of these are linked to Microsoft services such as Bing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The taskbar search box and search home will periodically update with content, including fun illustrations, which help you discover more, be connected, and stay productive. Search highlights will present notable and interesting moments of what’s special about each day—like holidays, anniversaries, and other educational moments in time both globally and in your region. To see more details at a glance, hover or click on the illustration in the search box.

Explore additional content in search home related to each moment, with daily content like word of the day, Microsoft Rewards offers, trending searches, and more. Each day features something different to learn about!

Users who sign in with work or school accounts get a different experience. Microsoft displays a people search option and contacts there, and information from Microsoft 365, such as recent documents that have been edited.

Search highlights continues Microsoft's push to integrate web content from its other services in its Windows operating systems. Widgets on Windows 11 and News & Interests are two prime examples of that.

Windows 10 users who run local searches only do not need the new search highlights feature, and they may look for an option to turn it off.

Disable Search highlights on Windows 10

Here is what you need to do to turn off the feature on your devices:

  1. Right-click on the Windows 10 taskbar-
  2. Select Search.
  3. Toggle "show search highlights".

The feature is turned on or off using the functionality.

Closing Words

Search highlights will be introduced this year on Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices. Most users may have no need for it, as the home version is clearly an entertainment feature. Good news is that users may turn it off, but many may have troubles finding out how on their own.

Now You: do you find search highlights useful?

Summary
How to disable Search Highlights on Windows 10
Article Name
How to disable Search Highlights on Windows 10
Description
Windows 10 devices will soon get the new Search highlights feature that Microsoft introduced in recent Windows 11 Insider builds as well.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

quick access windows

How to block Quick Access from displaying folders and files dynamically in Windows 10 and 11
windows 10 11 reset pc

Microsoft confirms Reset issue that may leave data behind on Windows 10 and 11 devices
windows 10 11 reset pc

Windows 10 and 11 Wipe Feature leaves data behind in 21H2
windows 10 version 20H2 feature update

Microsoft reminds customers again that support for Windows 10 version 20H2 is ending
pc health check windows 11 requirements

What happens to all the Windows 10 devices that are incompatible with Windows 11 in 2025?

Windows 10's Sync Your Settings improves Windows 11 migrations, but it is late to the party

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on March 17, 2022 at 7:10 am
    Reply

    alternatively:

    step 1. disable windows search completely
    step 2. install everything https://www.voidtools.com/
    step 3. ???
    step 4. profit

    1. ilev said on March 17, 2022 at 8:43 am
      Reply

      +1

      install everything ?

      Use Everything Portable..

      Never install any software on Windows OS. Use only portable apps.

  2. ShintoPlasm said on March 17, 2022 at 7:47 am
    Reply

    Earth Day… :barf:

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved