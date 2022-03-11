uBlock Origin is now the most popular Firefox add-on

Martin Brinkmann
Mar 11, 2022
Firefox add-ons
10

For a long time, content blocker Adblock Plus held the popularity crown over at the Mozilla Firefox add-ons repository. It was trailed by uBlock Origin, another content blocker, which gained rapidly in terms of user numbers.

ublock origin firefox popular

Now, uBlock Origin has surpassed Adblock Plus on the Firefox add-ons store, making it the number one Firefox extension in regards to user numbers.

Mozilla reports that uBlock Origin crossed the 5.5 million users mark while Adblock Plus is sitting at 5.47 million users at the time of writing. If the trend continues, the gap between the two ad blockers will widen in the coming months and years.

UBlock Origin beats Adblock Plus in other metrics as well. The average rating is 4.8 out of 5 on the Mozilla add-ons store, while Adblock Plus has a rating of 4.5 out of 5. As far as the number of reviews is concerned: uBlock Origin received more than 13200 reviews, thousands more than Adblock Plus' 8500 reviews at the time of writing.

The uBlock Origin extension was first published on Mozilla's extensions store in April 2015 by its creator Raymond Hill, known as gorhill online. The extension was created after Hill left the uBlock project that he created.

Hill improved the extension over the years, adding features and improvements to it on a regular basis. To name a few improvements: blocking WebRTC from leaking IP addresses, removing elements permanently from webpages, blocking JavaScript by default, and addressing new tracking methods, such as CNAME tracking,

The Firefox version of uBlock Origin is considered the version that offers the best protection, as it supports protection against CNAME tracking, which the Chrome versions do not offer.

Hill calls uBlock Origin a "wide-spectrum content blocker" instead of an ad blocker. The extension blocks more advertisement but also trackers, miners, popups, malicious URLs and more by default. Users may add more lists, for instance to deal with annoyances on the Internet.

Many users hold uBlock Origin in high regard because of its memory and CPU effectiveness. Hill, who never accepted donations or compensation for his development work, is another core reason why the extension is as popular as it is right now.

Now You: do you use content blockers?

Comments

  1. Service Pack said on March 11, 2022 at 7:06 am
    Reply

    Adguard + uBlock Origin for ad blocking and some web annoyances…

    1. John G. said on March 11, 2022 at 8:07 am
      Reply

      No Adguard addon is needed if Ublock origin is installed. Memory consumption is high and the blocked items are too small for the resources cost.

  2. Blockeroony said on March 11, 2022 at 7:13 am
    Reply

    uBlock Origin + MVPS Hosts file with a bunch of added stuff to it. Although the maintainer of the hosts file seems to be seriously ill, the file hasn’t been updated in a year and there’s a message on his site about his condition. I hope he is doing better, been using his file for many many years and I am not aware of a similar alternative. uBlock Origin even has the same file as an extra filter option so it’s widely known/used..Maybe someone here has more information?

    1. John G. said on March 11, 2022 at 8:09 am
      Reply

      I hope he will get better soon too.

    2. nicolaasjan said on March 11, 2022 at 8:22 am
      Reply

      @Blockeroony
      I recommend these two actively maintained lists that are also in uBO’s defaults (Multipurpose):

      Dan Pollock’s hosts file
      and:
      Peter Lowe’s Ad and tracking server list

  3. Iron Heart said on March 11, 2022 at 8:39 am
    Reply

    uBlock Origin is a bandaid fix needed because Mozilla refuses to include an adblocker by default, despite the fact that it would be one of the easiest ways to improve privacy… Can’t hurt daddy Google, can you? Leaving the job to extensions limits the damage to Google because hardly anyone uses extensions (5 million uBlock Origin users within a pool of 200 million Firefox users is not much).

    Mozilla, be brave, include an adblocker similar to uBlock Origin by default! Then we’ll talk.

  4. Mystique said on March 11, 2022 at 9:05 am
    Reply

    The developer of uBlock Origin is a standup guy. It’s definitely an addon/extension that people should take a look at. It was sad to see uMatrix go but I wouldn’t want him to burn himself out trying to maintain the both. Several people have tried to bring back uMatrix for firefox without much success which is a shame.

    I’m sorry to hear about the author of the MVPS host file. I wish them well and all the best.
    It’s sad when things like this happen and also sad to see the void not being filled by others.

    It’s a great opportunity for people to share their fiterlist recommendations. I used to have quite the list built up but haven’t quite got back into it as I am testing constantly testing a few things on another browser.

  5. Jojo said on March 11, 2022 at 9:18 am
    Reply

    I have “used” UBlock Origin for sometime. I wish I could figure out how to actually use it. Is there a PDF user manual somewhere? A support forum?

    1. Tom Hawack said on March 11, 2022 at 10:39 am
      Reply

      @Jojo, uBO’s Wiki is very well done : [https://github.com/gorhill/uBlock/wiki]

      uBlock Origin, adopted ever since its first release. A gem, a savior, first extension I’d ever add.
      System-wide : DNSCrypt-proxy with 3 IP blocklists and 5 domain blocklists.

  6. ZeN said on March 11, 2022 at 10:16 am
    Reply

    It’s a MUST if you use FF and value your browsing experience.

