Video Converter HandBrake 1.0.0 released

HandBrake 1.0.0, a new version of the popular open source cross-platform video converter, was released on December 24, 2016.
I reviewed HandBrake for the first time in the year 2007 here on Ghacks as a program to convert video DVDs. The program is capable of more than that however. Basically, what it allows you to do is convert any input video file or DVD / Blu-Ray video source that is not copy protected, to the file container formats mp4 or mkv.
The video conversion program is easy to use on the one hand, but offers advanced options for users who want more control over the conversion process.
In the best case, all you need to do is load one or multiple video files in the program, select one of the available output presets -- e.g. Android 720p30, Playstation 1080p30 Surround, or Super HQ 1080p30 -- and start the conversion process with a click on the "start encode" button.
HandBrake 1.0.0
So what is new in HandBrake 1.0.0? A lot. The presets that the program ships with have been updated big time. You get new device presets for devices released in recent time, new general use presets for best compatibility, new presets for web publication or sending, and new Matroska presets that include support for VP9 video with Opus audio.
That's not the only change however. The developers of the program have improved the audio and video sync engine; it handles problematic video sources better in the HandBrake 1.0.0 release.
What else is new?
Below is a short selection of important changes in the new version of HandBrake:
- The new Intel QuickSync video H.265/HEVC encoder is available on devices with an Intel Skylake or newer cpu.
- The documentation for the program was updated as well.
- The installer and the installation size on Windows is smaller.
- Windows users can pause and resume encoding jobs.
- The command line interface is no longer included with the Windows installer.
- DirectX Video Acceleration (DVXA) hardware accelerated video decoding removed because it was causing many issues.
- Updated third-party libraries HandBrake uses.
- Support for Ultra HD / 4K color pass through.
- New Auto anamorphic mode maximizes storage resolution, replaces Strict anamorphic mode.
- Assembly optimizations improve filter performance by up to 10%, and x264 encoder performance by up to 10% for faster presets.
You find the full list of changes on the news page on the official website.
Closing Words
HandBrake 1.0.0 is an excellent video converter that is powerful and easy to use at the same time. The new version improves the program significantly for all supported operating systems.
While it is still not the one-video-converter to rule them all, as it lacks options to merge or split video files for instance, it is excellent when it comes to converting different video sources to mp4 or mkv.
Now You: Which video converter do you use, if any?
No NVENC and AMDAPP support? Thats bad. ;<
Great, now that discs are dead and it's no longer needed, haha
Vudu Disc to digital
Amazon Video and Google Play Movies
kinda replaced discs
It's far from limited to discs-only. That's an ignorant comment.
Used it before to convert x265 to x264, works great.
The main issue I see with handbrake is that it doesn't allow remuxing/ stream copy features (which with modern HW players it's an useful feature as they have the capability to play optimized video for many codecs and resolutions, but probably fail on variety of containers support, or just the audio needs to be transcoded so no need to touch the video)
On windows I usually rely on Avidemux or Xmedia Recode when media files are not natively supported
Very nice, very easy. HandBrake chooses the correct settings, nothing to do really for a non-techie as myself yet includes advanced tuning for the experts.
I have hundreds of flv, mpeg, avi, wmv files from years ago (some over 15 years!) downloaded when my Internet connection was too weak to allow optimal streaming. I was searching for a very good video converter, many are available but after trying two or three I postponed the choice, not really satisfied. HandBrake does it fine, I now have the tool, I'll have to get the work done... nothing complicated, no cockpit with buttons everywhere, intuitive :) But not basic as I said.
Great. Nice you spotted this application, Martin, rather that you described its update as well.
I just installed the ppa onto Linux and the version there is at 0.10.2 .
I used the wrong command. To get version 1.0, these are the commands:
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:stebbins/handbrake-releases
sudo apt-get update
apt-get install handbrake-gtk
This is what I did and I can confirm this installs the latest. I've noticed that the layout is different from the Windows one that Martin shows in the article. I actually think Handbrake is better under Linux.
Great little app! Must-have really if you transcode videos. Don't use some cheap ass converter, use Handbrake.
Definitely a very handy program. Thanks to all the authors who work so hard to make this app available, including the contributors to the underlying projects that make this possible like the libav and x264 teams.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Libav
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/X264#History
Those teams go uncredited in the Handbrake About page which is disappointing to see.
There must have been a blue moon tonight because I cannot recall the time this software was updated last
For everything related to video encoding I've always trusted megui. I wonder what Handbrake does differently.